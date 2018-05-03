No Meat May exclusion zone in place for Rocky

TWO events have collided and there's only going to be one winner in Rockhampton next week.

No Meat May versus Steak Sandwich Day was never going to be pretty, so get that tomato sauce or barbecue sauce out but put the tofu away.

Whoever decided that beef was off the menu in CQ at any time has to have a severe vitamin B deficiency.

Australian Beef declared Saturday, May 12 as National Steak Sandwich day. No Meat May challenged people to give meat the chop for the month.

Ironically both events run during the world's largest beef expo, Beef Australia 2018, in Rockhampton next week.

Perhaps this means we need an exclusion zone around Rockhampton for No Meat May. But it seems as if more Aussies favour the day of the sanger with new research revealing half of Aussies believe the classic steak sandwich is an underrated dish, with two thirds believing the delicacy deserves its own day.

However many Aussies would disagree with that - research suggests that more than two million Australians now identify as vegetarian and we have the third fastest growing vegan market in the world.

The meat-free event, in its sixth year, encourages omnivores to give meat or all animal products (including dairy and eggs) the flick from their diets for 31 days and has now been adopted across 12 countries.

The Sunshine Coast Daily reported that No Meat May co-founder Ryan Alexander said the exercise gave participants a no strings attached opportunity to remove meat from their diets for a relatively short time, and in doing so, to make a tangible difference to their health, the well-being of animals and the environment.

He said the No Meat May effect tended to continue long after May 31, with 94 per cent of past participants going on to reduce their total meat consumption and one-third permanently eliminating meat from their diets.

But it seems that meat lovers outnumber vegans and vegetarians in the Sunshine State with Queenslanders being the biggest steak sandwich advocates in the country with 65 per cent agreeing that Australia makes the best steak sandwiches in the world.

The Australian Beef research also uncovers the ingredients Queensland residents believe make the ultimate sandwich.

Beef was voted the most popular meat filling by the majority (84 per cent) of sanger fans, specifically a scotch fillet steak (29 per cent), cooked medium rare (36 per cent), served on classic white sliced bread (33 per cent) and accompanied by barbecue sauce (52 per cent). Anchovies (55 per cent) topped the list of the most controversial accompaniments.

QLD LOVES A SANGER

The findings also reveal that Queenslanders are the biggest steak sandwich advocates in the country, with 57 percent believe the steak sandwich is an underrated dish

A number of world-class chefs have created their own steak sandwich recipes and butchers around the country will be encouraging shoppers to purchase steaks ahead of the day.