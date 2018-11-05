No money given to QLD, Labor dubs NAIF 'constipated'

THE failure of the $5 billion National Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) to deliver cold hard cash to Queensland projects has federal Labor politicians seeing red.

At its launch in May 2016, Minister for Northern Australia, Senator Matthew Canavan, touted the loan facility as continuing "the legacy of other great nation-building initiatives”.

Recognising the need to reduce the restrictions on NAIF to assist in bringing projects to financial close, in April the Federal Government announced it would amend NAIF's investment mandate.

The changes were to increase its flexibility and provide broader reach to improve its potential to support projects and help deliver more infrastructure for northern Australia.

When NAIF CEO Laurie Walker fronted Senate Estimates last week, she was asked asked how much funding had been given to NAIF projects, she responded by saying: "I think it's about $5 million” - to a single project in Western Australia.

Labor spokesperson on Northern Australia, Jason Clare, was incensed, saying NAIF had spent millions more on executive salaries, travel costs, and on consultants in Sydney and Melbourne than it has on projects in central Queensland.

"The NAIF is the most constipated organisation this divided LNP Muppet Show has ever set up,” Mr Clare said.

"They're more focused on fighting each other than they are on delivering jobs for Northern Australia.

"After three years, central Queensland has not received a single cent from the NAIF.”

Labor Senator for Queensland, Chris Ketter, was angry after it was revealed during the estimates hearing that almost $2 million had been spent on expensive consultant fees.

"It looks more like the consultants of Sydney and Melbourne are doing pretty well out of the NAIF so far,” Senator Ketter said.

In charge of overseeing the NAIF, Senator Canavan sought to address Labor's criticism of the loan facility.

He said once NAIF makes an investment decision and conditions are met, how and when proponents choose to draw down on loan approvals was a matter for them.

According to a NAIF spokesperson, proponents access funds as they require based on the scheduled timing of construction activities, which was consistent with how all loan facilities work.

Regarding the criticism of NAIF spending more on operating costs than was paid towards projects, the spokesperson said: "NAIF covers its operating costs”.

"The Investment Mandate requires the board to be satisfied that returns from investment decisions will cover the NAIF's administrative costs and the Commonwealth cost of borrowing,” they said.

"Over the first two years of NAIF, operating costs amounted to less than 1.45 per cent of the $1.035 billion in investment decisions and conditional approvals announced to date.”

Senator Canavan said right now, including conditional approvals, the NAIF has invested upwards of $1 billion in jobs-generating projects across Northern Australia, with around $612 million of that money going to Queensland projects.

"Whichever way you look at it, that's a significant investment in new and innovative projects in our north,” Senator Canavan said.

"Central Queensland actually had a cracking project put forward for consideration for NAIF funding - the Carmichael mine rail project - but the Queensland Labor government sacrificed it, and the jobs it would have created, for the pathetic sake of getting Green preferences at the last state election.

"As I told Senate Estimates, I struggle to understand how the Palaszczuk Government could turn its back on a $2 billion investment in Queensland when they didn't have to provide one red cent to it.”

He said despite this interference by the Queensland Labor Government, the NAIF continues to successfully support the development of new industries, businesses and jobs by leveraging private sector investment via its concessional loans to projects.

"One example is the Signature Onfarm beef processing project near Clermont, which is progressing well through due diligence with the help of our NAIF team,” he said.

"A number of other CQ projects are also in the NAIF pipeline.

"More broadly, last financial year we saw the number of active project inquiries from Queensland increase by 192 per cent.

"At the end of September, almost 70 per cent of the 123 active projects sitting with NAIF were from Queensland, including Central Queensland.

"To further improve the program, late last year I commissioned an independent expert review of the scheme which has improved flexibility, transparency and made it easier for projects to qualify for assessment.

"Nominated projects are rigorously assessed to ensure taxpayer funds are invested wisely.”

NAIF UPDATE

A spokesperson for NAIF provided The Morning Bulletin with a comprehensive overview of their current progress since the changes to NAIF's mandate in May.

Australia wide:

The total value of NAIF loan commitments across our six investment decisions and four conditional approvals announced to date is $1.035 billion.

The estimated total capital value of those projects is $2.333 billion.

The amount of public benefit forecast to be generated by NAIF-supported projects is $1.8 billion (noting this does not yet capture all the benefit from the conditional approvals).

Over 2870 direct jobs are currently forecast to be generated across NAIF-supported projects (not including the many additional indirect jobs that will be generated).

Queensland:

The spokesperson said there was strong interest in NAIF in Queensland.

"In 2017-18 the number of active project enquiries in Queensland increased by 192%. The diverse pipeline of potential projects remains strong,” they said.

"Of the 23 projects in due diligence, nine are in Queensland. NAIF continues to be active in Central Queensland more specifically and representatives of NAIF met with stakeholders in Central Queensland in recent days.

"We are ready, willing and able to assess any project at any time that is put to us and is ready to be assessed. As we have said repeatedly, we would like to hear from any potential proponents that NAIF can assist with - including any Government Owned Corporations - taking into account NAIF's existing Investment Mandate.”

NAIF has made a number of decisions to support projects in Queensland, providing economic and public benefit for the state.

James Cook University (JCU) in Townsville : NAIF's Investment Decision of $98m will finance the Technology Innovation Complex as part of JCU's long-term strategy to modernise the Townsville campus, to accelerate JCU Enterprise Bundle (the TIC, Townsville Campus Renewal and Townsville Central Plaza). Employment of 270 jobs in construction phase.

: NAIF's Investment Decision of $98m will finance the Technology Innovation Complex as part of JCU's long-term strategy to modernise the Townsville campus, to accelerate JCU Enterprise Bundle (the TIC, Townsville Campus Renewal and Townsville Central Plaza). Employment of 270 jobs in construction phase. Genex Power, Kidston Stage 2: Conditional approval by NAIF. The project is for a 250MW pumped storage hydro project and integrated solar project of up to 270MW at Kidston near Georgetown, Qld. NAIF provided an indicative term sheet to assist Genex with greater confidence in its finance ability provided NAIF's conditions can be met. .

Genex Power, Kidston Stage 2: Conditional approval by NAIF. The project is for a 250MW pumped storage hydro project and integrated solar project of up to 270MW at Kidston near Georgetown, Qld. Geoff Hunter

Signature Beef near Clermont: NAIF is working closely with the proponent as due diligence progresses.

NAIF'S COSTS REVEALED IN SENATE ESTIMATES:

CONSULTANTS

Total : $1.987 million

CEO

Annual salary $418,790

Travel since 2016 $87,620

Expenses since 2016 $7,309

David Byrne (CEO for less than four months) $122,000

BOARD

Salaries 2016-17

Sharon Warburton, Chair $149,960

Barry Coulter, Board member $43,825

Justin Mannolini, Board member $63,840

Khory McCormick, Board member $56,150

Bill Shannon, Board member $71,520

Karla Way-McPhail, Board member $56,150

Sally Pitkin, board member $63,840

Total $505,285

Salaries 2017-2018

Warburton $146,960

Coulter $43,825

Mannolini $56,150

McCormick $56,150

Shannon $56,150

McPhail $56,150

Audit cttee chair $15,370; Audit cttee member $7,690

Total $438,445

Grand total board salaries $943,730

Travel

2016-17 total $169,207

2017-18 total $104,967

Total $274,174

Most frequently flew business

Board meal costs

2016-17

Warburton $6,054

Coulter $1,930

Mannolini $1,620

McCormick $1,186

Shannon $3,210

McPhail $1,809

Total $15,809

2017-18

Warburton $7,394

Coulter $4,350

Mannolini $2,025

McCormick $1,226

Shannon $4,671

McPhail $2,560

Total $22,226

Parking

$3,231

OTHER

Sponsorships

$100,000 for the 2017 Northern Australia Investment Forum

Legal costs

2016-17 $685,484

2017-18 $424,000

Total $1,109,484

Staff salaries

2016-17 total $1,278,000

2017-18 total $2,076,560

Total $3,354,560

Functions catered

Launch event - $1,002

Western Australia networking stakeholder event - $6,181

Northern Territory networking stakeholder event - $3,262

Queensland networking stakeholder event - $2,678

Sydney networking stakeholder event - $3,251

Alice Springs networking stakeholder event - $1,918

Karratha networking stakeholder event - $1,970

Total $20,262

Efic service level agreement

Approx. $1,500,000 p.a.

Photography

2016-17 $2,845

Office fit outs

2016-17 $17,732

Lease costs

2016-17 $85,427

2017-18 $77,838

Total $163,265

