No more nagging for KeppelFM

Cr Jan Kelly, Professor Bubbles and Cherie Furness flanked by Pepper Pig and Minion officially launch the former Radio NAG’s new children's program.

IT ALL began during a friendly game of darts with three men wanting to challenge people to become more community orientated, and they came up with the concept of nagging people to get more involved and Radio NAG was born.

Fast forward almost 30 years and the former Radio NAG has now rebranded as KeppelFM 91.3 with a whole new line-up ready to roll for listeners.

KeppelFM spokesman Phil Walters said the move was a long time coming for the community radio station as they made some decisions on the future of the station.

“With a new outside broadcasting (OB) van now on the roads, the station felt it was time to move to a name that associated more with the Capricorn Coast,” Mr Walters said.

“With the new OB van about to go to the sign writers, a decision had to be made about the name, which they had been toying around with for a while, feeling that the NAG tag, which had been fun and given them a unique identity, had run its course.

“We are very excited about the change as the station evolves with its listeners and are very keen to have the community’s input as we move forward.”

Mr Walters said the station started in the mid-90s, when founders, Nick Saunders, Andre Soarez and Graham Channells were enjoying conversation while playing a game of darts.

“They felt the coast needed its own Community Radio Station, partly, as someone commented to co-founder Nick Saunders, to ‘nag’ the community into thinking and acting locally,” he said.

“Commencing broadcasting out of a room at Yeppoon High School, it wasn’t long before they needed their own place and were grateful when, with the help of the council, they were able to set up studios at their current site at the Community Centre in James St.

“Popularly known as ‘radionag’ the station grew and endeared itself to the community giving the coast a unique community service with a wide range of broadcasting options that are now widely enjoyed.

“Nick recently dropped into the studio and expressed his pleasure that the station had proved to be so sustainable.”

With global streaming and an increasing online presence extending the footprint of the station to a far wider audience, the members recently agreed that it was time to bite the bullet, identify the station with a name that is more widely recognised and tap into a new band of listeners, hence KeppelFM 91.3.

Currently the station has around 15 presenters, but, with a 24/7 air time, Mr Walters said there was room for more.

“Programs for the vision impaired recently started and will soon be joined by a French, a Spanish and a high-schoolers program and we would love to hear from anyone else interested in value adding to our rounded broadcasting,” he said.

“We play a broad range of music, offer talk shows on varying topics and get involved in our community.”

An Open Day to celebrate the new name and new direction is planned for Saturday, October 26, from 9am-noon, at the Community Centre in John St, and the public are welcome to check out the new KeppelFM.