No movement on Adani water plan as Minister attracts heat

GROUNDWATER EXPLAINED: The source aquifer of theDoongmabulla Springs (Clematis Sandstone) will not be directly affected by mining according to Adani's research. Contributed

ADANI'S Groundwater Management Plan, now sitting on the table of Environment Minister Melissa Price awaiting a decision, is widely seen as the final box to tick before the Carmichael mega-mine can break ground.

However, the approval process has LNP members on their toes as some have gone as far as calling for scalps of their fellow party members over an outcome.

Yesterday, The Courier Mail reported that Senator James McGrath warned Environment Minister Melissa Price that he would publicly call for her resignation if she failed to treat the application of the management plan fairly.

Resources Minister Matt Canavan yesterday said it was standard procedure and attested to the fragility of the Doongmubulla Springs at the centre of the plan.

"I want to see that we work through a process of approving the Carmichael just like we would any other mine,” Senator Caravan said.

"It's very important we protect Doongmubulla Springs. One day in years past we built cities like Brisbane over important water sources and springs and nobody blinked an eyelid - but we don't do that these days and rightly so.

"The State and Federal Governments have placed around 300 conditions on the Carmichael mine, some of those go to the impact on ground water so Adani has made a commitment that the Doongmubulla will not draw down more than than 20cm.”

Despite presenting a heavy opposition to the State Government's approval process of the Black-Throated Finch Management Plan, the Indian miner appears to be waiting patiently for this decision.

"Over the past two years we have been working constructively with both the Australian and Queensland Governments to finalise the outstanding Groundwater Dependent Ecosystem Management Plan,” a spokesperson said.

Some reports have hinted at stalling tactics from Ms Price however, it would seem out of character for the Minister whose electorate of Durack, in Western Australia, is one of the most heavily mined electorates in the country.

Before entering politics, Ms Price was vice president of legal and business development with mining entity Crosslands Resources.

A spokesperson for Ms Price said the Department (Environment and Energy) had provided its assessments of the groundwater management plans to the Minister and she was reviewing the assessments in accordance with the normal process.