No need to be lonely with a shed like this beauty

WELCOME DONATION: Chairman of The Rockhampton Men's Shed Inc Jim Lawler accepts a welcome $400 donation from Dawn Mahoney and Shirely Shannon from the Patch Happy Circle last month.

WELCOME DONATION: Chairman of The Rockhampton Men's Shed Inc Jim Lawler accepts a welcome $400 donation from Dawn Mahoney and Shirely Shannon from the Patch Happy Circle last month. Contributed

ROCKHAMPTON Men's Shed loves it when a plan comes together.

The valuable men's and women's community group, which aspires to combat social isolation, has been busily fund-raising and designing a new shed complex after outgrowing the confines of their trusty old shed.

Generous members and organisations within CQ have come forward to donate money to support the groups quest for a new home.

Last week, Rockhampton Men's Shed Inc's president, Jim Lawler announced the organisation was successful in its application for an Iwasaki Foundation grant for of $104,500 to purchase and erect one of the three sheds to be built on the CQ University Campus at North Rockhampton.

Established in 1985, the Iwasaki Foundation is a completely separate body, independent of the Iwasaki family's Australian businesses.

The Foundation has charitable trust status in Australia and its operations are controlled by a majority of independent, Australian directors.

"The Rockhampton Men's Shed Inc. is most grateful to the Iwasaki Foundation for their generosity, and also for the help which the organisation has received from CQUniversity and the State Government for granting access to the block of land on which to erect the buildings," Mr Lawler said.

"The size allows for space now and into the future.

"This grant will enable Rockhampton Men's Shed, once we have established the preliminaries, civil works and concreting, to build our workshop shed, containing the woodwork and metal work welding part of our operation, so we shall be able to maintain the core part of the organisation's operations."

NEW SHEDS: Rockhampton's Men's Shed is taking shape thanks to the assistance of a graphic designer. Contributed

Once this part of the project is established, Mr Lawler said it will then be possible to concentrate on the rest of the proposed operation including arts and crafts section which will assist the ladies auxiliary.

"It will also allow us to put our gym back into operation to help with the health and well-being of our members," he said.

Finally, the recreation room will be built to allow members an area to relax and socialise as well as holding fund-raising events to include the Rockhampton community.

The Rockhampton Men's Shed will be work closely with Hutchinson Builders, the successful tenderer for the construction work and who, Mr Lawler said, would employ and use local content.

In addition to the Iwasaki Foundation's donation, the Men's Shed accepted a $400 cheque last month from the Ladies of the Patch Happy Circle to assist with the building of the new sheds at the CQUniversity.

"The Rockhampton Men's Shed was recently invited to a morning tea by the ladies of the Patch Happy Circle," Mr Lawler said.

"A surprise was in store for our members as the ladies presented us with a generous donation, gratefully accepted with sincere thanks and will be put to good use to help with our building project."

He said the core reason for building the new facility was to have more space to cater for more members of the community and also to re-commence projects which had previously been placed on hold.

"There is a serious problem of loneliness and depression within the Rockhampton area - not only with seniors but also with men and women who have been made redundant before their working life is over," Mr Lawler said.

"With the new facility, the Rockhampton Men's Shed will be able to offer mateship, a place where people can utilise their skills, socialise and have a chat and a cuppa."

The group now hopes that local businesses will get behind their efforts to erect this project which will benefit the community of Rockhampton now and into the future.

It will cost approximately $200,000 to $250,000 to start the project, expected time to start build is February-March 2019 and a finish time is expected June- July 2019.