No need to travel, your dream wellness retreat is right here on our doorstep

PICTURESQUE island views, azure blue waters, glorious sunsets, peace and quiet.

Its sounds like an exotic tropical escape somewhere far away, but it's actually right on our doorstep, known as Pumpkin Island.

And it's been local yoga instructor Elaine Warcon's dream destination to host a wellness retreat for many years.

ISLAND ESCAPE: Capricorn Coast yoga instructor and wellness retreat facilitator Elaine Warcon is collaborating with local business Green Aura to host a Winter Wellness Retreat at Pumpkin Island in June. Contributed

The dream will finally become a reality in June after the retreat facilitator teamed up with local business Green Aura to create a Winter Wellness Retreat that's gained interest from as far as Philadelphia in the United States.

Created to help people renew and recharge amidst the chaos of today's busy lifestyle, the five night trip includes daily yoga practices, meditation, massages, aromatherapy facials, reiki, while taking in the untouched natural beauty of the island.

Green Aura owner Katy Smith said this event gives locals the opportunity to experience a retreat close to home, rather than booking flights to places like Bali or Sri Lanka.

"Everybody's journey is different so each person will get something different out of it,” Katy said.

"It's for people to have time on their own and connect with their own self. "We've had a quite a bit of interest already, a lot of Elaine's clients have seen it and jumped on board.”

Katy also wanted to emphasise the retreat would also benefit local businesses by using local produce and staff and facilities.

"That's really important to us, that people don't have to travel and take their money away from the area,” she said.

Teaching yoga locally for almost 20 years and retreats for 10 years, Elaine agreed with Katy.

"We believe holding our retreats locally we help sustain local businesses in turn nurturing the environment for our children's future,” Elaine said.

"Locally held retreats are as exotic as anywhere you would find worldwide.”

The whole of Pumpkin Island has been reserved exclusively for the retreat guests only and the experience is open to individuals, couples or even for expectant mums and dads to be.

MORE INFO

$1950pp fully inclusive (boat transfers, all meals and accommodation, all daily activities, one private healing appointment)

Early Bird Special: $200 off if paid in full by March. Couples discount $100pp

Pick up and drop off from the Rockhampton airport is available on request at an extra fee

Flights are not included in this price

Please call Green Aura on 49393420 to book. A deposit of $500 is payable on booking with full payment due May 1, 2017.