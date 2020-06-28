Menu
No new cases in Queensland, 49 in Victoria

28th Jun 2020 4:39 PM

QUEENSLAND has recorded no new cases of COVID-19, with just two active cases remaining in the state.

Labor MP Mark Bailey would today not be drawn on when the state's border would reopen, instead repeating the Premier's response yesterday that an announcement would be made on Tuesday.

It comes as Victoria recorded 49 cases of coronavirus overnight, with just four of these so far linked to existing outbreaks. Of the new cases, 26 were found from routine testing and 19 are under investigation.

Victoria will enforce mandatory coronavirus testing for returned travellers, with those who refuse required to stay in quarantine for an extra 10 days.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday said she would announce her Government's border position on Tuesday.

She said the Government was encouraged about the proposal of a one person for every two square metre rule that came out of National Cabinet on Friday.

"The Chief Health Officer is currently considering that," Ms Palaszczuk said yesterday.

"We'll be working towards that.

Ms Palaszczuk said a two square metre rule would also allow tour operators to have more capacity as well.

Asked whether the Government could rule out a travel bubble that excludes those areas with a high level of community transmission, Ms Palaszczuk said the Government would "consider everything".

"We have community transmission in Victoria and that's our number one area of concern," she said.

"We are going to be giving everything serious consideration.

"The Chief Health Officer will be providing Government with her advice and we'll be taking on that advice.

"Let's not pre-empt anything."

Queensland has had a total of 1067 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Six Queenslanders have died from the virus.

There have been 357,915 tests conducted to date.

 

 

