No new cheap flights for Rockhampton

Alliance airline's new operational base in Rockhampton will not mean more frequent or less expensive flights for locals.

The Morning Bulletin reported yesterday that a new $12.5 million project was expected to support up to 30 new full-time jobs in its first year of operations, growing to 58 over the next five years.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning, Cameron Dick flew into Rockhampton airport Friday morning to thank the State government and Rockhampton regional council for its support behind the service which he said will create local jobs and grow the economy.

Alliance Alliance human resources details for interested applicants were published in Friday's classifieds.

Bully readers took to social media to plead for direct flights to, among other places, Cairns, Melbourne, Bali, Adelaide and Longreach.

But an Alliance representative said the frequency and pricing of regional flights remained the purview of Virgin Australian, which renewed its long-term partnership with Alliance in February.

"The focus of this announcement is that operational staff, who would usually stay overnight in hotels, will now be locals who live in the area,” he said.

At Friday's announcement Mayor Margaret Strelow outlined how Alliance Airlines is already so intertwined with Rockhampton that this is a natural progression.

"We have not forgotten that Alliance Airlines stepped into the breach as a brand new company to provide competition after the failure of Ansett,” she said.

"What we announce today is the beginning of a new relationship as we work together to build opportunity and jobs for Rockhampton.