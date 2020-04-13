No new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for CQ

There have been no new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Central Queensland today. Photo: file

THERE have been no new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Central Queensland today.

Over the weekend, the region only saw one new case, a worker at BMA’s Blackwater Mine who is not believed to have had any recent travel overseas according to a BMA spokesperson.

The Morning Bulletin understands this could be the first case of community transmission in Central Queensland, not linked to a returned traveller.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today confirmed schools would be open for the beginning of Term 2 but only for children of essential workers and vulnerable kids.

She said this would be reviewed on May 22.

The total number of cases for the region remain at nine, although one case has recovered.

All eight active cases are under quarantine in their respective homes.

The Queensland total now sits at 983, after seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded for the state overnight.

Contact tracing is underway for the seven new cases.

Most cases were people who had travelled overseas or had contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

For more information, go to www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus

Total confirmed cases to date

Cairns and Hinterland - 30

Central Queensland - 9

Central West - 0

Darling Downs - 43

Gold Coast - 181

Mackay - 15

Metro North - 303

Metro South - 236

North West - 0

South West - 0

Sunshine Coast - 87

Torres and Cape - 0

Townsville - 23

West Moreton - 37

Wide Bay - 23

Overseas - 0