No new COVID-19 cases for CQ as new app is pushed

Queensland Chief Medical officer Jeanette Young holds the daily briefing about Coronavirus in Queensland.

CENTRAL Queensland recorded no new coronavirus cases on Monday, while the state’s tally grew by three to 1033.

All bar one of CQ’s confirmed cases had recovered.

Also on Monday Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced a crackdown on people targeting frontline workers – including retail staff – by coughing, spitting or sneezing on them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a press conference Ms Palaszczuk said such an action could attract a $1300 on-the-spot fine, or a penalty of $13,000 if it went to court under the New Public Health Emergency Order.

Health Minister Steven Miles said during the coronavirus pandemic a sneeze could be as dangerous as a knife, and a “cough used as a weapon”.

“Spitting is of course always disgusting, and this new order will allow us to protect all of our essential workers from deliberate coughing, sneezing and spitting.”

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski warned police would take the fines very seriously and investigate matters thoroughly.

“This is not an acceptable behaviour,” he said.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry urged people to take advantage of the COVIDSafe app launched on Sunday.

Ms Landry said the app was an important public health initiative to help keep you, your family and your community safe from further spread of coronavirus through early notification of possible exposure.

“By downloading this app, you will save lives and you will save livelihoods,” she said.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said one person had tested positive for COVID-19 via the new serology testing, including one case in Cairns.

But she said authorities did not believe the Cairns case was related to the laboratory cluster.

She also said there had not been an increase in testing since the criteria was expanded on Friday.