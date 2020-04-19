No new COVID-19 cases for CQ

CENTRAL Queensland remains on eight cases of COVID-19 as Queensland’s confirmed cases of coronavirus increased by four overnight raising the state total to 1019.

The state’s total was also adjusted yesterday to 1015 cases, to include the death of the 83-year-old man from Metro North.

The number of active COVID-19 patients in Central Queensland officially dropped from eight to just two on Saturday.

The current CQ status as of Saturday was two active and six recovered for a total of eight cases revised down by one on Friday following the correction of an false test for a Rockhampton coal miner who works at the Blackwater Mine.

Queensland Health said contact tracing was underway for the four new cases and QH would notify the community if any other public health alerts was required.

The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

“The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state,” QH said.

“We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community. Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.

“Critically, make sure you are practising good hygiene and staying home, especially if you’re sick. Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body.”

A person will generally be tested if they have a fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms, and, in the last 14 days:

they were a close contact or a household contact of a confirmed case

they had been overseas, including on a cruise.

Testing may also be done for people who have a fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms, AND:

work in vulnerable settings such as healthcare, aged or residential care, military, a school or child care, correction facilities, detention centres and boarding schools.

live in Brisbane, Gold Coast or Cairns

live in or travelled from a COVID-19 hotspot

live in or travelled from another state

live in a First Nations community.

Queensland Health is urging anyone who meets this criteria for testing, to contact a doctor immediately.

Before your appointment, please call ahead and advise of your symptoms and recent travel they can prepare for your visit.

The most up-to-date reliable information is available on the Queensland Health website at www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus