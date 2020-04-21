Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
People need to remain vigilant in the fight against coronavirus.
People need to remain vigilant in the fight against coronavirus.
News

No new COVID-19 cases for CQ

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
21st Apr 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NO new cases of coronavirus were reported in Central Queensland on Tuesday, while just two of the region’s confirmed eight cases remained active.

Queensland had six new cases of COVID-19, taking the state’s overall tally to 1024.

On Tuesday it came to light that a new cluster of coronavirus cases had been recorded in Cairns Hospital.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said three people had been infected in a pathology laboratory in Cairns Hospital, prompting authorities to embark on wide-ranging testing for all staff.

Two pathology lab workers tested positive to COVID-19 and then a new serology test found antibodies in a third worker.

Ms Young said they were contact tracing 10 more staff and would on Tuesday work with “every single staff member in Cairns Hospital” and test any one who was showing symptoms.

More than 87,000 tests have been conducted in Queensland since the outbreak started, with authorities currently testing 1500 people a day.

As of Tuesday, twenty-one people were in hospital, six in intensive care and five on ventilators.

Health Minister Steven Miles said Queenslanders needed to remain vigilant.

coronavirus
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘If Virgin dies, every CQ business will suffer’

        premium_icon ‘If Virgin dies, every CQ business will suffer’

        News CAPRICORN Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll today made the scary call.

        Grim outlook for pound pooches without community’s help

        Grim outlook for pound pooches without community’s help

        News A CALL has been put out to the community to rally behind Capricorn Animal Aid after...

        Fight for fair fuel prices

        premium_icon Fight for fair fuel prices

        News The fight for fair fuel prices for regional Queensland continues with Member for...

        Yeppoon CBD trying to stay alive

        premium_icon Yeppoon CBD trying to stay alive

        News James Street traders in Yeppoon are doing what they can to continue to service the...