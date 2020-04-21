No new COVID-19 cases for CQ

People need to remain vigilant in the fight against coronavirus.

NO new cases of coronavirus were reported in Central Queensland on Tuesday, while just two of the region’s confirmed eight cases remained active.

Queensland had six new cases of COVID-19, taking the state’s overall tally to 1024.

On Tuesday it came to light that a new cluster of coronavirus cases had been recorded in Cairns Hospital.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said three people had been infected in a pathology laboratory in Cairns Hospital, prompting authorities to embark on wide-ranging testing for all staff.

Two pathology lab workers tested positive to COVID-19 and then a new serology test found antibodies in a third worker.

Ms Young said they were contact tracing 10 more staff and would on Tuesday work with “every single staff member in Cairns Hospital” and test any one who was showing symptoms.

More than 87,000 tests have been conducted in Queensland since the outbreak started, with authorities currently testing 1500 people a day.

As of Tuesday, twenty-one people were in hospital, six in intensive care and five on ventilators.

Health Minister Steven Miles said Queenslanders needed to remain vigilant.