No new CQ cases but concern for passengers on flight

CENTRAL Queensland’s COVID-19 tally remains at eight cases while a fourth Queenslander has died after contracting the disease.

Queensland Health on Thursday confirmed an 85-year-old Toowoomba man with underlying medical conditions had died.

It said the man had contracted coronavirus after recently returning from a cruise.

On Thursday, Queensland had 57 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, lifting the state total to 835.

Contact tracing was­ ­underway for the new cases.

Queensland Health said the majority of cases were from patients who had travelled overseas or had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

All bar one of the Central Queensland coronavirus cases were people who flew in from overseas.

On Thursday, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the airlines did not identify them quickly enough.

Ms Lauga said domestic airlines must work urgently to hand over passenger manifests.

She said there was a COVID-19 diagnosis of a passenger on a March 24 flight into Rockhampton, but the airlines had not provided sufficient information for Queensland Health contact tracers to contact people potentially at risk of transmission of the virus on that flight.

The flight was QF2356 and close contact rows were 1, 2, 3, 4, 5.

“This information, if provided quickly by the airlines to Queensland Health contact tracers, helps limit the spread of this virus in our community,” Ms Lauga said.

“Delays in the provision of this information could result in a delay in people self-isolating because they may have had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

“I call on the airlines to give their manifests to Queensland Health on the same date as the diagnosis to enable the tracers to contact other passengers.

“These airlines need to get their act together to help contain the spread of the virus.”

Ms Lauga said there could be scores of other flights with similar circumstances and the airlines needed to be part of the national solution.

“These airlines are legally obliged to give up their manifests. This is now the third flight where the public has been asked to come forward through the media because of a lack of information from the airlines.”