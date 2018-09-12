Menu
Darren Smith is offering a $500 reward to anyone who knows information regarding a break-in at his Cawarral home over the weekend.
'No one is going to mess with my family,' owner said

vanessa jarrett
12th Sep 2018 9:45 AM
A CAWARRAL resident is is offering a $500 reward to find the person who broke into his rural property over the weekend.

Darren Smith was away in Western Australia working when the break-in occurred, leaving his 18-year-old daughter home alone.

However, she was out on Saturday night.

A neighbour, who saw the family dog on the road around lunchtime Sunday before returning it to the house, discovered the break-in.

The neighbour said all the drawers and cupboards were thrown open with their contents emptied onto the floor as the robbers searched for valuables.

Mr Smith said he unsure what was stolen as he is still away but all of the obvious items like cars and laptops were still there.

Mr Smith, who has lived in the area for 12 years, said it is the first break-in he has suffered.

"The worst thing is where we felt was our safe sanctuary has now been violated for my family,” he said.

Mr Smith works away in the Timor Sea and the home is normally occupied by his partner, aged in her mid-forties, and his daughter.

This incident has prompted Mr Smith to install additional security measures.

He has organised for motion cameras to be installed while a builder has modified all the doors.

Mr Smith said he offered the reward as he is determined to find out who broke into his home.

"No one is going to mess with my family,” he said.

He hasn't had any luck yet but he is also willing to increase the reward if needed.

He also wants to take a stand for others who may be feeling fearful that their homes will be broken into.

"It is a great community and full of families.... this crap has to stop,” Mr Smith said.

But what happened won't make him move away either.

He said he loves living in Cawarral for the country atmosphere.

"Our grandson can come and play with the sheep and pigs, neighbours are great, and we all help each other,” Mr Smith said.

