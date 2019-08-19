No place like home as Cox Plate Journey begins

Adam Trinder saddles up Mystic Journey before winning the P.B. Lawrence Stakes.

Adam Trinder saddles up Mystic Journey before winning the P.B. Lawrence Stakes.

ADAM Trinder is likely to stick with a proven formula with Mystic Journey and return to Tasmania with the Cox Plate favourite before targeting next month's Group 1 Makybe Diva Stakes at Flemington.

Trinder will decide later this week whether a tilt at the Group 1 Memsie Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield on August 31 is feasible as he fine tunes a preparation designed to peak at The Valley on October 26 for the Cox Plate.

Trinder said the Australian Guineas and All-Star Mile winner had recovered perfectly from Saturday's impressive PB Lawrence Stakes victory.

"Mystic Journey is lovely and full about herself this morning post her G2 win yesterday," his stable tweeted.

Anthony Darmanin pilots Mystic Journey to victory in P.B. Lawrence Stakes.

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on your TV or favourite device with KAYO SPORTS. The biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial instantly.

"Next raceday assignment will be announced later in the week."

Trinder believes Mystic Journey, winner of her past seven starts, is best suited with her runs spaced where possible a month apart.

His preferred spring plan is the Makybe Diva Stakes (1600m) on September 14 into the Turnbull Stakes (2000m) at Flemington on October 5.

Another option is to contest the Memsie and then the Underwood Stakes (1800m) at Caulfield on September 29.

Trinder indicated the Cox Plate favourite would be best off staying in Tasmania until next month.

Adam Trinder (right) is congratulated by owner Wayne Roser after Saturday’s win.

"That's what I'm thinking standing here but I'll make up my mind as the week transpires," Trinder said.

"Looking at her presentation and her nostril flare directly, I think we won't see her for a month.

"If she is to run in the Memsie she'll remain here for a Cox Plate campaign because with fortnight racing I don't want to be travelling with her all the time.

"She is more comfortable in her own environment."