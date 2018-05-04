No plans for Beef road works, despite safety concerns

THE DEPARTMENT of Transport and Main Roads have defended themselves against the community backlash that the Fitzroy Developmental road is unsafe.

"Fitzroy Developmental Road is inspected regularly to identify any maintenance required and ensure safety,” A TMR spokesperson said.

TMR advised in March, more than $570,000 of resealing works were completed on nine kilometres of the Fitzroy Developmental Road between Dingo and Middlemount.

They also said more than $7.5 million of Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements works, drainage, pavement and surface repairs and annual maintenance have been delivered between Dingo and Coppabella in the last five years.

"Transport and Main Roads works closely with police to understand causes of crashes and identify ways to improve road safety,” a spokesperson said.

"We are improving safety at the Capricorn Highway and Anakie/Sapphire Road intersection by installing new signs, line-marking and rumble strips on side-road approaches.

This 234km section of Fitzroy Developmental Road connects agricultural, mining and tourism traffic between the Capricorn Highway (Dingo) and Peak Downs Highway (Coppabella) in Central Queensland.

ROAD STATISTICS:

TRAFFIC VOLUMES:

Fitzroy Developmental rd, south of Middlemount:

2013: 916 vehicles

2017: 756 vehicles

Fitzroy Developmental rd, north of Middlemount:

2013: 987 vehicles

2017: 837 vehicles

QUEENSLAND CRASH DATA:

Includes hospitalisation, medical treatment and minor injury.

The only recorded fatal is in 2018.