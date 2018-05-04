Menu
A truck crash from 2013, 15km south of Valkyrie State School.
Politics

No plans for Beef road works, despite safety concerns

vanessa jarrett
by
4th May 2018 2:43 PM

THE DEPARTMENT of Transport and Main Roads have defended themselves against the community backlash that the Fitzroy Developmental road is unsafe.

"Fitzroy Developmental Road is inspected regularly to identify any maintenance required and ensure safety,” A TMR spokesperson said.

TMR advised in March, more than $570,000 of resealing works were completed on nine kilometres of the Fitzroy Developmental Road between Dingo and Middlemount.

They also said more than $7.5 million of Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements works, drainage, pavement and surface repairs and annual maintenance have been delivered between Dingo and Coppabella in the last five years.

"Transport and Main Roads works closely with police to understand causes of crashes and identify ways to improve road safety,” a spokesperson said.

"We are improving safety at the Capricorn Highway and Anakie/Sapphire Road intersection by installing new signs, line-marking and rumble strips on side-road approaches.

This 234km section of Fitzroy Developmental Road connects agricultural, mining and tourism traffic between the Capricorn Highway (Dingo) and Peak Downs Highway (Coppabella) in Central Queensland.

ROAD STATISTICS:

TRAFFIC VOLUMES:

Fitzroy Developmental rd, south of Middlemount:

  • 2013: 916 vehicles
  • 2017: 756 vehicles

Fitzroy Developmental rd, north of Middlemount:

  • 2013: 987 vehicles
  • 2017: 837 vehicles

QUEENSLAND CRASH DATA:

Includes hospitalisation, medical treatment and minor injury.

The only recorded fatal is in 2018.

  • 2010: 9 total
  • 2011: 11 total
  • 2012: 12 total
  • 2013: 9 total
  • 2014: 2 total
  • 2015: 7 total
  • 2016: 4 total
  • 2017: 2 until October 2017
  • 2018: 1 fatal total so far
beef road department of transport and main roads fitzroy developmental rd tmr
