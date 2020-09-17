Menu
Gracemere pump track is proving to be an issue for law enforcement.
Crime

NO PLANS: Pump track to remain hotbed for youth gangs

kaitlyn smith
17th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
PLANS to rectify the terrifying dangers which await young families at Gracemere’s new pump track are proving to be non-existent.

Councillor for Parks Cherie Rutherford on Wednesday made the concerning admission in response to a series of online posts which exposed numerous violent incidents at the park involving youth gangs.

However, she clarified additional security measures had not been considered as no official requests or complaints had been registered with Rockhampton Regional Council.

Calls to improve security at the newly-opened site came to light earlier this week following an assault on a young boy by up to 20 youths.

Mayor Margaret Strelow, Rockhampton Regional Council councillors and Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke attend last month’s opening.
“We haven’t received any recent requests or complaints from the community with concerns about security here.”

“However, we are aware that there has been some conversation on social media and in the media,” said Cr Rutherford.

A young father also revealed his daughter was last week threatened with a gun after being confronted by an aggressive gang.

While another concerned mother detailed how both she and her son were surrounded by a group of teens who also hurled abused and threatened violence.

Inspector Mark Burgess, of Queensland Police, confirmed officers had only responded to two violent incidents since the site’s opening last month.

The newly-opened track is a hot bed for youth gang activity.
“It always traditionally has been one of those places where youths will gather, so it does form a major part of our patrol,” he said.

Despite the obvious lack of security, Cr Rutherford said the council was keen to hear from both anxious parents and residents.

“We want to encourage people to reach out to us if they do have concerns.

“This really helps us to gain a full understanding of what is occurring and investigate any solutions that might be available to us.”

Cr Rutherford added the council would also work closely with Gracemere police to identify any policing solutions.

