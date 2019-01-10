No power, no problem for Rocky country music fans

COUNTRY FANS: Elaine Pedersen, Leonne and Neville Johnson, Debra Polzin, Nell Healy and Dawn Anderson didn't let a little darkness get in the way of their love for country music.

COUNTRY FANS: Elaine Pedersen, Leonne and Neville Johnson, Debra Polzin, Nell Healy and Dawn Anderson didn't let a little darkness get in the way of their love for country music. Jann Houley

The Rockhampton Country Music Concert Inc. crowd's too cool to let a little lights-off bother them.

"We've got a little generator to power the microphone and amps but that's it,” Leonne Johnson said.

"We've got no tea or coffee so it's lamingtons with water for all.” It is believed a fault in Aurizon's workshop next to the QRI hall in Denison St Sth Rockhampton caused the problem.

The group's been meeting the second Wednesday every month for eight years and their meetings attract up to 170 people. "It's usually six dollars a head but we let people in for free today,” Elaine Pederson said.

They've given over $50K to local charities including Flying Doctors, the Umbrella Foundation, Sporting Wheelies, the hospital's renal unit and palliative care units, and the Prostate Association.

Their youngest member, Debra Polzin, is following a family tradition.

"We had a family band called Silkwood and used to travel to all the country music festivals,” her father Mr Johnson said. She's pleased to learn of new events on the region's country music calendar.

"We were away at the time but we would have loved to see the Rockin' Rocky and Kick Start gigs,” Debra said.

"Rodeo and music venues, that's what the kids seem to be into these days.”

As for lifetime favourites, Dawn Anderson is still smarting she missed out on seeing George Jones in concert five years ago.

"I had tickets to go see him in August but he passed away in May,” she said.