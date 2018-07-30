No reason given for unprovoked stabbing

A ROCKHAMPTON man says he still has no idea why a stranger rocked up to his house and asked for smokes and cones before stabbing him under the chin as he was leaving.

The stranger - Tony James Rumpf - can't give an answer either. He says he has no idea why he did that to his step-father's neighbour on November 17, 2017.

Rumpf, 31, pleaded guilty on July 25 in Rockhampton District Court to one charge of unlawful wounding.

Crown prosecutor Megan Jones said Rumpf knocked on the victim's unit door and asked for cigarettes.

She said the home owner let Rumpf in and gave him a cigarette.

Ms Jones said Rumpf then asked the man if he had any "cones”, which he took to mean marijuana so asked Rumpf to leave.

As the home owner closed the screen door on Rumpf, the defendant stabbed him under the chin with a Swiss army knife.

"When he (victim) asked him why he did that, the defendant ran away,” Ms Jones said.

The court heard the victim had chased after Rumpf, while clutching a towel to his chin to stop the bleeding. He located Rumpf in a neighbour's yard.

The victim was taken to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment for the wound, which was one centimetre wide and one centimetre deep.

Defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said Rumpf had taken valium and another substance before the incident and didn't recall much.

He said he also has Aspergers syndrome and finds it difficult at times to comprehend what is going on.

Mr Lo Monaco said Rumpf left school in Year 9 and struggles with reading and writing.

He said he had worked in several industries in the past but was now receiving a disability pension.

Rumpf was sentenced to an 18-month prison term with 250 days pre-sentence custody declared and parole release on July 25.