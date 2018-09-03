Menu
Coach Kim Williams is heading to the West Wales Raiders after three years with the CQ Capras.
Rugby League

'NO REGRETS': Kim Williams opens up on his Capras experience

Pam McKay
Allan Reinikka
by and
11th Sep 2018 11:11 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Kim Williams will leave the CQ Capras with "fond memories and no regrets".

After three years as head coach of the Intrust Super Cup club, he is heading overseas to take up the role of director of football at the West Wales Raiders.

Despite the Capras not enjoying the greatest on-field success (they finished 12th in 2016 and 13th in 2017 and 2018), Williams believes the club has taken some monumental steps forward under his tenure.

Before the team's final game of the season, which they went on to win in spectacular fashion to knock the PNG Hunters out of the finals race, Williams sat down with The Morning Bulletin to reflect on his time here.

He touched on a range of issues including the challenges faced, achievements made, on-field highlights and lessons learned.

Watch the full interview below.

 

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

