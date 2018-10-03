Menu
Jonathan Perherin, has been charged after base jumping from a crane in Darling Harbour.
Crime

No regrets for Sydney base jumper

3rd Oct 2018 7:11 AM

THE 24-year-old French national who performed a dangerous base jump off a crane in Sydney yesterday said he had no regrets about the decision.

Jonathan Perherin will face court after allegedly parachuting over a busy motorway and Darling Harbour before landing on Darling Drive in Pyrmont in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police say there were tears in his parachute and he could have died during the stunt.

But Perherin, who was charged over the incident, says he has no regrets.

"No, because I do what I like, I know this is forbidden, but I don't regret because I'm alive," he told Network Ten.

Perherin is scheduled to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on October 17.

