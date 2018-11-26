No relief in sight as heatwave takes a grip on CQ

The Yeppoon Lagoon was the place to be yesterday.

The Yeppoon Lagoon was the place to be yesterday. Frazer Pearce

JUST as predicted, the mercury soared to 41C yesterday with strong wind gusts building into the afternoon, flaming the already dangerous fire risk.

Even Yeppoon reached 37C yesterday, higher than the predicted 34C, with no sign of relief for at least another eight days.

Heatwave conditions and extreme fire danger is the reality for the coming week or so, with a dry air mass over much of central and southern Queensland.

Today is expected to reach 41C in Rockhampton, 33C in Yeppoon and 34C in Gladstone where bushfires are raging to the south at Deepwater.

Biloela can also expect 39C today.

For the coming week, temperatures up to 10 degrees above average can be expected.

November temperature records could fall like dominoes across the region if forecast temperatures eventuate.

According to Higgins Storm Chasing, coastal areas withwill feel like a sauna with a "knife-edge balancing act" of wind direction along the coast with a definitive boundary between very hot westerlies and very warm humid north Easterlies or sea breezes.

Even those most used to extreme heat are vulnerable in these conditions, but particularly at risk are babies, elderly people, pregnant woman and those who work outside.

Extra awareness of animals is vital so check pets have plenty of water and access to shade.

Right around the region, the UV index will reach extreme levels, prompting a warning from the Cancer Council of Australia to take five important steps to protect against sun damage.

Being SunSmart