'No relief in sight' as horror heatwave threatens CQ records

SOARING TEMPERATURES: A forecaster warns severe heat will sweep the state, with CQ temperatures soaring above 40 degrees from the weekend. This graphic shows Monday's forecast for parts of Queensland.

SOARING TEMPERATURES: A forecaster warns severe heat will sweep the state, with CQ temperatures soaring above 40 degrees from the weekend. This graphic shows Monday's forecast for parts of Queensland. Contributed

RECORDS could tumble this weekend as forecasters warn "there's no real relief in sight” from a weather event set to bring 45°C to parts of CQ.

Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) forecaster Sam Campbell has warned "there's no real relief in sight” from the weather event heading our way.

Mr Campbell said a hot air mass would start to build in the south-west of the state from Friday, spreading further east and north over the coming days.

SEVERE HEAT: BoM warns areas across Qld will feel severe heat, with CQ temperatures set to soar. Contributed

BoM modelling shows Rockhampton temperatures will reach 32°C tomorrow, and climb to 34°C Saturday, 37°C Sunday and remain around 39°C Monday to Wednesday.

Yeppoon's temperatures will be slightly cooler throughout this period, with 28°C to 32°C days across the weekend, before a maximum of 33°C on Monday.

Biloela's temperature will climb from 35°C Saturday to 39°C before jumping to 41°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Inland areas such as the Central Highlands and western parts of the state will feel the full brunt of the heat.

Emerald's temperatures will rise from 34°C to 35°C on Friday to Saturday, and up to 39°C Sunday before they hit 41°C on Monday and peak at 42°C on Tuesday.

Longreach will feel even worse temperatures which are set to rise up to 45°C on Tuesday, after climbing from 37°C Friday, 39°C Saturday, 41°C Sunday and 44°C Monday.

SOARING TEMPERATURES: Longreach will feel the full brunt of the severe heat wave coming this weekend. Contributed

BoM is warning residents to prepare for the severe heat coming our way.

As temperatures soar above 40°C, BoM forecaster Sam Campbell said records could tumble as the heat lingers for most of the week.

"So really hot overnight temperatures up to 8°C above average,” Mr Campbell said.

"For many people they won't see overnight temperatures dropping below 30°C overnight and then the daytime temperatures getting up into the 40s and approaching, say, 45°C around Longreach.

"So it is actually going to be a significant heat event for Queensland.

"It's going to come with a risk for people who are vulnerable to heat as well, so it's a pretty serious message there for elderly people, you know people who are unwell and people who are more exposed to the heat ... and don't have air-conditioning.”

Mr Campbell said it was a combination of an upper-level system that's producing a "really hot air mass”, and not seeing any airm mass changes.

Mr Campbell said a hot air mass would start to build in the south-west of the state from Friday, spreading further east and north over the coming days.

"No weather systems coming through that bring in a cool air mass from the south or from the west,” he said.

"So the hot air just sits there building up, getting hotter and hotter each day, and that's why we're going to see these hot conditions persisting for quite some time.”

Mr Campbell said residents in affected areas should pay attention to advice from the Queensland Ambulance service and Queensland Health.

The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) is warning people could be struck down with a heat-related illness if they do not take necessary precautions in high temperatures.

A spokesperson said warning signs included headaches, nausea, cramps, fainting, excessive sweating, tiredness and dizziness.

Residents should stay hydrated, wear cool clothing, stay out of the sun and watch out for vulnerable friends and neighbours.