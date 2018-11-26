Menu
DEEPWATER FIRE: At least two homes have been lost to the blaze, which continues to burn this morning.
DEEPWATER FIRE: At least two homes have been lost to the blaze, which continues to burn this morning.
No relief in sight weatherwise for firefighters

Mark Zita
by
26th Nov 2018 9:24 AM

THE FORECAST is not looking good for firefighters down at Deepwater and Round Hill, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

While conditions would ease mid-week due to rising humidity and a weaker winds, it won't lead to any significant change.

Meteorologist Harry Clark said they are seeing warm conditions across the area.

"Combined with the dry air and pretty fresh gusty winds, they are helping create some pretty significant fire weather conditions around the fire site,” Mr Clark said.

He also said a fire weather warning is current for a large part of Eastern Queensland.

"Going in to tomorrow, it seems like thing will ease a little bit, but it will still remain fairly volatile in terms of fire danger,” Mr Clark said.

Unfortunately, there is no relief in sight for firefighters, with the Bureau predicting these dry conditions will remain throughout the rest of the week.

"Mid-week, we do see another trough system enter through the west of the state,” Mr Clark said.

"We'll see those gusty conditions return, and those temperatures will climb back up towards those mid thirties mark.”

As of nine o'clock this morning, the temperature at Seventeen Seventy is 30C and is expected to rise.

Gladstone Observer

