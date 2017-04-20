No rest for CQ police over Easter break

BETWEEN April 12 and April 13, it is alleged that unknown person/s have gain entry to a house on Bottletree Avenue, Blackwater. The unknown person/s have forced entry to the property through the rear door. No property was taken from the address. Further police investigations are continuing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 and quote QP1700648663.

On April 13, it is alleged that unknown person/s have entered a silver Mitsubishi vehicle on Summer Red Court, Blackwater. The vehicle had a window smashed to gain entry and two firearms and a Unidon UHF/VHF radio was stolen. Further police investigations are continuing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 and quote QP1700649170.

On April 13, it is alleged that a 17-year-old male was located in possession of dangerous drugs on Acacia Street, Blackwater. The male person has been offered and accepted to participate in a drug diversion program in relation to this offence.

Between April 17 and April 18, it is alleged that unknown person/s have attempted to gain entry to an education facility in Blackwater. The unknown person/s have attempted to gain entry by jimmying a wooden door and have throwing rocks at a glass door and shattering the glass. There was no entry gained to the building and no property was stolen. Further police investigations are continuing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 and quote QP1700678590.

Over the Easter period Blackwater Police conducted approximately 50 hours of traffic enforcement and a number of roadside breath tests in the Blackwater division. During this time Blackwater Police issued seven infringement notices, five of which were issued in relation to speed, and two in relation to a unregistered and uninsured vehicle. Blackwater Police are overall pleased with driving behaviour over the Easter period, with no traffic crashes or drink drivers detected in the Blackwater division.

Police were called to a number of reported domestic violence incidents, however due to the nature of these incidents, police cannot provide any further information. Police would like to thank the community for reporting instances of domestic violence which enables police to attend and investigate, potentially removing victims from harm.

