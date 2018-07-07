Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Senator Canavan said nuclear power presented waste issues and was too expensive given the country’s population.
Senator Canavan said nuclear power presented waste issues and was too expensive given the country’s population.
News

No room for nuclear in coal-fired obsession

by Sarah Vogler
7th Jul 2018 2:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FEDERAL Resources Minister Matt Canavan has rejected a push within the LNP for the Coalition to explore the feasibility of nuclear power.

 

The push is one of several energy resolutions to be debated at the LNP's State Convention in Brisbane this weekend.

Senator Canavan said nuclear power presented waste issues and was too expensive given the country's population.

"I do not think it is a solution to the energy problems we face today," he said.

But he was at odds with his State counterpart, Opposition energy spokesman Michael Hart, however.

He called on the Federal Government to consider all forms of energy.

"I would not rule out the possibility of nuclear power in the future, " he said.

But he said he also did not want to use out the possibility of more coal-fired power stations.

Several other speakers warned the resolution was dangerous politically given the Coalition was in an election year.

But the resolution was carried regardless.

The Coalition will have to note it but it is not binding.

coal coalition lnp nuclear power

Top Stories

    Evidence of attempted CQ dog baiting goes viral on Facebook

    Evidence of attempted CQ dog baiting goes viral on Facebook

    Crime A woman posted to Facebook evidence of an attempt to kill her dogs

    • 7th Jul 2018 3:18 PM
    Flying Doctors required after CQ man 'ejected' from his ute

    Flying Doctors required after CQ man 'ejected' from his ute

    Breaking The man was needed to be airlifted after rolling his ute.

    Charges imminent for elderly woman who ran over six-year-old

    Charges imminent for elderly woman who ran over six-year-old

    Crime WOMAN to be charged days after loved ones farewell Indie Armstrong

    • 7th Jul 2018 2:35 PM
    How Neymar killed Brazil's World Cup chances

    How Neymar killed Brazil's World Cup chances

    Soccer Brazilian star Neymar was his own worst enemy at the World Cup

    • 7th Jul 2018 1:54 PM

    Local Partners