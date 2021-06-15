‘No sign of life’: Mate performs CPR at birthday bash

Bailey Sheen Townsend gave CPR to his friend after an incident at a party in the Glass House Mountains.

A 21st birthday party in the Sunshine Coast hinterland took a dark turn when a young man was left to perform CPR on his friend.

Bailey Sheen Townsend said he was at the party at a Plantation Road home in the Glass House Mountains on Saturday night.

He said when he and a friend decided to leave, another man in his late 20s approached the pair.

"They (the man and his friend) seemed to have just a few words when we were walking out and then it just came out of nowhere," he said.

Mr Townsend said he watched as his friend was assaulted and "put to the ground".

"After 15 seconds or so he wasn't really getting up so that's when I went over to see if he was OK and he wasn't," he said.

The 22-year-old started to perform CPR on his friend who he said was dropping in and out of consciousness.

"There was no blood but there was just no sign of life four times over," he said.

"It was about four times that I lost him and brought him back."

Mr Townsend said it was his first time doing CPR, despite having had about eight years of training due to his experience as a lifeguard.

An ambulance operator talked Mr Townsend through the process while he was "extremely scared".

"I had a fair idea of what I was doing but I just took directions from the operator and didn't override the operator," he said.

"I just followed her direction and every time there was a sign of life I just said 'stopping CPR, putting him in the recovery position and monitoring' and then when he lost signs of life again I just commenced CPR again."

Paramedics arrived on scene after about 15 minutes of Mr Townsend performing CPR and rushed his friend to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

"That's when I just started speaking to a couple of the police and then a couple of detectives arrived and spoke to me for a little bit," he said.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch acting officer-in-charge Chris Eaton said police attended the incident on Saturday night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Eaton said the 21-year-old's injuries were less severe than first reported and no complaint was made to police.

He said there was no investigation going forward and no charges had been laid.

Mr Townsend said his friend was recovering OK and was now out of hospital.

"There was no surgery, there was just tests and stuff as far as I know and then he spent the night at the hospital," he said.

Although he was "still shook up and a bit all over the place" after the incident, Mr Townsend urged others to rethink their actions.

"One punch can kill so just (urge) people not to do silly things like that," he said.