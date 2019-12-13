No signs of lingering disappointment from runners-up

AFL: Greater Western Sydney copped a lashing in last year's grand final but they've started pre-season with plenty of optimism, according to assistant coach Lenny Hayes.

The Giants are on the Sunshine Coast as they build for 2020 and there are some promising signs.

The squad showed plenty of gusto at Maroochydore Multi Sports Complex in the heat on Thursday morning before hitting the Sports Hub for extra sessions in the afternoon.

And Hayes said he'd noticed some real buoyancy in the group, since they started their pre-season last month.

"I think you need to address it (the 89-point loss to Richmond in the decider in September) and we've sort of done that in a couple of different ways but there's no doubt there's a lot of optimism around as well.

"The way the year finished wasn't the way we would have liked. Richmond were clearly too good for us on the day, but we know there's a lot of improvement in this squad too.

"(And) I couldn't question the way the way players have come back, (with) the vibe around the training and the club at the moment.

"I'm definitely not seeing any signs of lingering disappointment. It's full steam ahead."

There was plenty to like about the Giants 2019 campaign as they reached the decider and they're determined to have a bumper 2020.

The seven-day camp on the Sunshine Coast is expected to help pave the way.

"It's been great. We enjoy coming up here. The club's come up here a number of times and it's good to be back," Hayes said.

They're staying at Noosa and have enjoyed the beach and some fishing.

But most of their time here is for hard work.

"They've had a couple of big footy sessions, almost re-enacting our normal week in terms of our training loads. But doing it up here in a different environment is a lot of fun," Hayes said.

Caloundra product Sam Reid and Gympie product Lachie Keefe were among those training hard on Thursday.

"He (Reid) is a pretty important member of our footy club. He's had a pretty interesting career and … been delisted and put back on the list and hasn't always done it the easy way."

As for Keefe.

"He can play a number of different roles (and) he's really good around the club."