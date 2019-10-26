‘No stink here’: Ginger Factory takes on council

Buderim Ginger has taken Sunshine Coast Council to court over a direction notice regarding “offensive odour” at the Yandina Ginger Factory. Photo: File

A MAJOR tourism operator has taken Sunshine Coast Council to court after it was issued a direction notice regarding "intensely offensive odour".

According to court documents, Buderim Group Limited, which resides at the famous Yandina Ginger Factory, was given a direction notice by the council after complaints regarding an "intensely offensive odour" coming from its waste water treatment plant at the property.

According to documents submitted to the Planning and Environment Court, a council officer recorded a hydrogen sulphide level of 0.5 ppm at a neighbouring food business.

"This level of hydrogen sulphide is detrimental to the amenity and operation of local businesses and private residences," a council officer wrote in the direction notice received by Buderim Group on October 14.

"Council has considered the general emission criteria of section 363C (3) of the Act and decided that it is appropriate to issue this direction notice."

Buderim Ginger Group was ordered to take action to control the release of hydrogen sulfides from the waste water treatment plant by October 31.

Instead, it lodged an appeal through the Planning and Environment Court on October 22 saying the "erroneous, unreasonable and unlawful" direction notice should be set aside.

Buderim Ginger CEO Andrew Bond told the Daily they had never received a complaint from the public regarding odour and took their environmental obligations very seriously.

"We've operated without incident since 1980 on (the Yandina) site," Mr Bond said.

"We don't believe there's been a substantial breach."

According to the court documents, a local resident and a nearby food business made initial complaints to the council.

Mr Bond said the company was working to investigate if there was any substance behind the complaints.

"We have good relations with all our neighbours," he said.

Mr Bond said it was "unusual" that the council had given them just 14 business days to respond to the direction notice.

"It was a very unusual thing," he said.

"We haven't changed our process since 1980," he said.

Sunshine Coast Council declined to comment on the matter.