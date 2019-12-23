‘No strategies’ Simple approach is teams’ secret to success

CRICKET: Giddy Goat’s win against the Rocky Heat was “unreal” considering limited numbers and average batting, according to cricketer Joe Shackleton.

Giddy Goat batted first and scored 136 to claim a 15-run victory against Rocky Heat in the Frenchville Sports Club Corporate Division T20 yesterday.

Rocky Heat fell short, finishing with 7-121.

Shackleton said his team had no plan of attack going into the game but luck seemed to go their way.

“No strategies. Just try and rock up on time was the main one,” Shackleton said.

“We didn’t have a full side today. A lot of boys were out because of the Christmas holidays.”

Buchanan topscored for Giddy Goat with 33, followed Cook on 32.

“We went downhill pretty quickly and the bottom order stuck out there for a little longer,” he said.

Shackleton named Roarke Christensen as the team’s ­secret to success with the bowler taking 2-9 off his three overs.

“He was bowling really line and length, but really got the job done for us,” he said.

Giddy Goat have lost one game so far out of the four rounds.

The team, made up of ­experience, youth and rookies, are looking to improve as the season goes on.

Heat captain Aaron Powell said his team would focus on the basics when cricket returned after Christmas.

“We just need to see the ball and hit it,” Powell said.

“People not showing up is our weakness.”

Than and Moss were the best with the bat for the Heat with their 72-run partnership at Rockhampton Cricket Ground.