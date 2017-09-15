No tickets? No worries. Trent's going to the Games anyway

SERVING UP SUCCESS: Rockhampton's Trent Clarke has been appointed to help run the beach volleyball competition at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Rockhampton's Trent Clarke missed out on Commonwealth Games tickets in the first-round allocation.

But that doesn't matter now as he will be at the international sports spectacular on the Gold Coast in April in an official capacity.

The 38-year-old beat 78 other applicants to be appointed the beach volleyball sport operations manager, an historic position given it is the first time the sport has featured on a Commonwealth Games program.

"It's second-in-charge of the beach volleyball at the Commonwealth Games which is really exciting,” Clarke said.

"Myself and two others as the management team get to put our touch on the first-ever beach volleyball event so we're really looking forward to it.”

Clarke, who has owned and operated the Indoor Sports Arena in North Rockhampton for the past 10 years, said he never expected to get the job.

"They put out expressions of interest earlier in the year and I actually applied just to see if I still had it, to see if I would be considered for such a significant role,” he said.

"I was a bit dumbfounded when I was offered the job. I was definitely not expecting it. I thought I might get an interview at best so to beat 78 other applicants is huge and I'm just so happy.”

Clarke believes his previous experience running the Queensland and Australian beach volleyball tours, as well as his 10 years at the helm of ISA Rockhampton would have been major factors in his selection.

His decision to accept the job was not one taken lightly but he admits it was an opportunity too good to refuse.

He has sold the business and he and his family will relocate to the Gold Coast in just over a week.

"My wife and I discussed it at length and we decided as a family, let's do it, it's too good an opportunity to throw away,” Clarke said.

"I would be kicking myself for the rest of my life if I didn't give this a go, that's for sure.”

Clarke knows the Commonwealth Games role will bring plenty of challenges, given there is no blueprint for he and the management team to work from.

He will manage 90-plus staff who will oversee the delivery of every aspect of the beach volleyball event from athletes and referees to volunteers and security.

"My role, which starts in October, will involve a lot of training of volunteers and different staff,” he said.

"It will definitely be something different, I've run this business with 20 staff and the majority of them are causal or umpires.

"To have 90-odd staff will be huge but a fantastic experience.

"They're setting up a 4000-seat stadium at Coolangatta Beach, a beautiful location which will have all the high-rises of Surfers Paradise as the backdrop.

"The beach volleyball is such a fun sport and there's always such a fantastic atmosphere.”

Clarke said while his mates had been successful, he had struck out in his initial bid for Games tickets.

"I'm sure I would have got my hands on some eventually but I'm lucky enough I don't need them now. I will be there, front and centre, and I can't wait.”