No vacancy at Rocky hotel despite 66 rooms in prime location

Amber Hooker
by
8th May 2018 2:44 PM
IT'S the only hotel in Rockhampton with rooms to spare this week, but don't bother knocking on the Plaza Hotel's doors.

Number 161-7 George St fronts the Bruce Hwy and boasts one of the best locations in the city, but as Beef Australia-goers clamour for last-minute accommodation its doors remain firmly shut.

Speaking with The Morning Bulletin last year, Chang Holdings' James Chang held bold hopes for a massive skyward expansion of his hotel, with immediate plans to re-open the restaurant.

But when The Morning Bulletin visited the site this week, there appeared to be no movement in the restaurant or otherwise, as the exterior grows more visibly neglected.

While the once lively hotel mysteriously closed in February 2014, Mr Chang said in 2017 they were happy to provide a room if people came knocking.

RP Data reveals on August 11, the hotel was listed on the rental market at $1 million per year, with claims it had previously turned over $2 million annually when it was running.

A current listing on Joy Realty claims when in operation, the hotel's 66 rooms are always "fully booked with tourists from overseas and locally”.

"There are regular government officials and business people living in this popular hotel,” the listing states.

Rockhampton Plaza Hotel has been closed for 'future project development' in lieu of Beef Australia 2018.
Rockhampton Plaza Hotel has been closed for 'future project development' in lieu of Beef Australia 2018. Steph Allen

Brisbane-based Chang Holdings purchased the seven-storey high hotel on October 30, 1996, for $3 million.

The last valuation on June 30, 2017, was $1.3 million.

The "Book Now” link on the hotel's website leads to a "page not found” error.

beef australia 2018 tmbbusiness
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

