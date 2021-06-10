‘No way of knowing’ if Tamil resettlement option is on the table

The Australian Government has denied that resettling Biloela’s Tamil Family to New Zealand or the United States is not an option, but a family friend has revealed the anguished caused to the detained family over previous speculation of their detention arrangements.

Home to Bilo campaign founder Angela Fredericks said foreign Minister Marise Payne’s recent comments about relocating the family to New Zealand or the United States came as a surprise to the family and their friends.

“We have no way of knowing if this offer is seriously on the table,” Ms Fredericks said.

“We‘ve lost count of the times Priya and Nades’ hearts have been broken by speculation like this, or similar, in the past.

“Hope is all they have, and speculative discussions like this can do harm to their mental state and wellbeing.

“We have a perfectly good resettlement option here in Biloela.

“We continue to urge Minister Karen Andrews to use ministerial discretion and let our friends come home to Bilo, where they will be safe and loved.”

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews recently said the family were not legally considered refugees and arrangements with New Zealand and the US are in relation to people officially with ‘refugee’ status.

Three-year-old Tharnicaa Murugappan was evacuated from Christmas Island to Perth on June 7 and was later diagnosed with sepsis.

She has been seen by an infectious disease specialist and it’s understood there’s still no answers to how she contracted pneumonia.

Her mum Priya reported Tharnicaa was brighter and better, but she was still not eating.

Her temperature had been dropping after she suffered a fever of 40C.

Doctors took blood tests on Tuesday and were expected to come back in a couple of days.

Priya believed she and Tharni could be sent back to Christmas Island by the end of the week, possibly as early as Friday, however there had been no indication from Australian Border Force if this will be the case.

Despite the overwhelming calls for bringing the family back to Biloela and their good standing in the small Central Queensland community, Rockhampton-based LNP senator Matt Canavan told the Today Show making an exception for the Murugappan family would create a precedent for other families and lead to the return of the trade of people.

“If we don’t remain strict on this thing, then the people smuggling trade and all that goes with it will all start again.”



Candlelight vigils for the girl took place on Wednesday night in Perth and Thursday night in Sydney.

The Sydney vigil will feature speakers such as New South Wales senators Kristina Kennelly and Mehreen Faruqi, The Castle star Michael Caton, former Socceroos captain Craig Foster, former Wentworth MP Dr Kerryn Phelps, and teenage Tamil Refugee Council representative Renuga Inpakumar.

Ms Fredericks’ petition to bring the family back to Biloela has amassed over 470,000 signatures so far.