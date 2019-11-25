’No way through’: Fine sparks student’s push

REVIEW OF LAWS: Hunter Wallison, an 18-year-old struggling uni student from Caloundra West and his mum, Madeline Davis, are calling for a review of the council laws after he was fined $100 for parking on the nature-strip due to very narrow roads in his estate. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

A PARKING fine has sparked an 18-year-old uni student's push to review local laws in narrow-street estates.

Hunter Wallison recently received a $100 fine for parking on the nature strip of his street in Arbour, a Stocklands estate in the regions south.

The struggling uni student on a casual minimum wage job said the fine has caused him considerable distress.

"All I was doing was just making it easier for the neighbours to drive through the roads," he said.

"I'm a university student working two jobs, balancing all of that with a low amount of money.

"To then receive a $100 parking fine for parking on my front lawn which is considered to be a nature strip because you can't park anywhere else is lousy.

"We have a corner block with tonnes of unused space, why not use it instead of the road?"

Hunter and his mum, Madeline Davis, questioned why people in estates such as theirs were seemingly being targeted for parking fines when the residents were simply "doing their best to keep the streets clear and park off-road".

"We know that is considered council property, but he did it, along with many others, as people do in these narrow-streeted estates," Madeline Davis said.

"This is a widespread problem for many locals (and) there is absolutely no commonsense being applied here."

Ms Davis had been a resident of Caloundra since the 1980s, and had seen many major developments in the area.

She said there needed to be recognition of the repercussions of approving such estates like Caloundra South, and called for a review of the law surrounding parking on the grass strips.

"This is a family estate, kids ride their bikes and people walk their dogs, with hardly any footpaths to navigate any of this safely," she said.

"You have to live here to appreciate what is happening and understand how residents are trying to manage this situation.

"Not all laws set decades ago are sustainable with modern day issues.

"While I realise a considerable lengthy process is involved to modify a law, certainly a 'relaxation' could be imposed."

She said while the estates had lots of parks and were visually appealing, it appeared very little thought went into the width of the streets.

"Consideration has to be given to new development approvals. Future growth has to be sustainable and practical," she said.

Local councillor Rick Baberowski was approached for comment, but was unable to respond by deadline.

A community forum was held in early-2018, in a bid to address growing community anger over parking fines, after a spike in verge parking issues.