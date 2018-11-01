No winners in footy coach's drug mess

A middle-aged man's drug addiction spiralled out of control after personal tragedies. (File)

A FORMER footy coach and businessman turned to drugs after multiple tragedies and setbacks.

But the drugs brought Sunshine Coast caretaker Hank Van Bommel even more trouble.

On Wednesday, a court heard Van Bommel, 53, racked up debts to a dealer and faced jail after supplying drugs to feed his own addiction.

Van Bommel was born in the Netherlands and moved to Australia aged six.

Defence counsel Julian Noud said the young immigrant was treated badly at school but grew up to establish his own business and serve the community.

Mr Noud told Brisbane Supreme Court Van Bommel's air-conditioning firm once employed 12 people.

But that company's eventual collapse in about 2015 was among multiple misfortunes Van Bommel encountered in rapid succession.

Mr Noud said his client's mother died unexpectedly and another family member was diagnosed with serious illness.

Van Bommel pleaded guilty to charges including supplying ice, and possessing marijuana and ice.

His behaviour was "indicative of someone who has struggled with a drug addiction - most of his life,” Mr Noud said.

Van Bommel was "an end user” who supplied ice to feed "his own hopeless addiction,” the defence counsel added.

Mr Noud said Van Bommel had served the community including as a coach for the Coolum Colts.

He now lived "a pretty simple life” as a property caretaker and family carer.

The court heard Van Bommel was not an Australian citizen.

Prosecutor Toby Corsbie said the Coast man faced potential deportation if given a year or more of actual imprisonment.

Justice Glenn Martin said Van Bommel made early guilty pleas.

He accepted the drug supplies happened within the framework of Van Bommel's addiction.

Justice Martin said incarceration "would be an additional punishment” for Van Bommel and the family member he cared for.

Van Bommel was convicted and jailed for two years but given immediate parole release. -NewsRegional

FOR HELP:

National Alcohol and Other Drug Helpline: 1800 250 015

MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78

Alcohol and Drug Information Service 1800 177 833