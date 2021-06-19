‘No words’ for rugby league massacre

24 hours after their nearest rivals Penrith polished off the Roosters, the Melbourne Storm have sent a statement of their own by racking up five tries in just 15 minutes against the Tigers.

The side’s social media team could hardly keep up as the Storm crossed the chalk in the second, fourth, ninth, 12th and 15th minutes at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Saturday night.

Melbourne capitalised on chances inside the Tigers’ 20 to devastating effect, showing no mercy as they cut the orange and black line to pieces.

By the time the Tigers recorded their first play-the-ball, the Storm had enjoyed 33 of their own.

Most embarrassingly for the visitors, Storm prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona, who stands at 6ft7 tall, was able to dive over from acting hooker, despite no absence of Tigers defenders.

Adding to coach Michael Maguire’s woes, the Tigers were wasteful with the chances they did have, completing only five of their first 10 sets.

Just as the joint venture looked to be quelling the purple onslaught, Reimis Smith notched a four-pointer to stretch the margin to 36

“The scoreline requires no words,” said Fox League’s Warren Smith.

“You feel sorry for Michael Maguire,” added sideline commentator Matt Russell, noting that Madge had won just one of twelve games against Storm supremo Craig Bellamy prior to Saturday night.

When Origin forward Felise Kaufusi crashed over, the Storm were 40-0 up at the break, notching the most points in a single half for this season.

The Storm found themselves just eight points shy of the largest halftime margin in premiership history.

The Melbourne Storm gave new meaning to the word ‘massacre’ by blowing the woeful Wests Tigers away 66-16 with an opening onslaught of breathtaking proportions to record their incredible 12th win on the trot.

The Tigers spent a relaxing time on Noosa beach on game day morning but once the game kicked off they were swamped by a sea of purple. In the opening 18 minutes, the Tigers had the ball for a combined 20 seconds. As lamentable as the Tigers were, credit must go to the scintillating Storm.

By the 15th minute, when rampaging beast Nelson Asofa-Solomona crashed over, Melbourne led 30-0. It was sheer perfection. One point per minute is impressive, but for the opening 15 minutes the Storm were going at two per minute.

As the terrible Tigers prepared to restart, which they got plenty of practice at, a punter in the stands called out to Josh Addo-Carr: “Come on Josh, I need you in the multi mate.” The NSW winger heard the quip and grinned from ear to ear.

The Storm started off playing Harlem Globetrotters style with flick passes, twenty metre cut-out balls and razzle dazzle all-round. Brandon Smith scored in the second minute and the floodgates opened.

Nicho Hynes and Cameron Munster had both scored by the ninth minute. The Tigers incredibly didn’t have the ball until the eighth minute but soon lost it. Dale Finucune (12th minute), Asofa-Solomona (15th) Reimis Smith (27th) and Felise Kaufusi (37th) had all crossed by half-time when the game was well and truly over as a contest with the Storm leading 40-0.

The carnage continued in the second half with the Storm running in a further five tries to record the highest score they have ever put on the Tigers, eclipsing a 64-0 win in 2001. In a sour note for Melbourne, starting hooker Brandon Smith did not return after the break after suffering a cork to his calf while centre Reimis Smith limped off after scoring his second try. Tom Eisenhuth also left the field in the second stanza after a head clash. Asofa-Solomona was binned for a late tackle on Joe Ofahengaue which had everyone at the ground bemused including Fox League commentator Warren Smith who said: “well that wasn’t on the play we just saw, that had to be on a play earlier in the set”.

Dale’s audition

With Blues forward Jake Trbojevic ruled out of Origin II with injury, the door is open for Storm warhorse Dale Finucane to get another call-up. He did his best to bash it down against the Tigers. From the opening whistle, he was a powerhouse with and without the ball and even unfurled a superb offload to put Munster over. Finucane missed the opening Origin game of the past two series before being recalled by Brad Fittler for the subsequent matches. Former NSW forward Luke Lewis said on ABC Radio that Finucane would be his choice to come into the side because of his toughness and uncompromising style of play.

Terrible Tigers

The finals hopes of the Tigers are a pipe dream. Now four points outside the top eight, Michael Maguire’s men must find a way of stringing multiple wins together or face missing out on the top eight for a 10th consecutive season. After back-to-back wins over the Dragons and Panthers in round 12 and 13, there was hope a turnaround was in the wings but a terrible leaky defence continues to haunt the Tigers who have now conceded 30 points or more in nine of their 10 losses this year. Without arguably their best player in Adam Doueihi against the Storm, they were always up against it, but to dish up what they did was completely unacceptable.

Storm surge

The Storm recorded a 12th consecutive win for the third time in their history and are on the cusp of a club record 15 wins in a row, which was achieved across the 2012-2013 seasons. Considering the adversity they once again face, while based on the Sunshine Coast away from their home in Melbourne, it is a remarkable achievement. The Storm can lay claim to being the ‘Kings of Queensland’ after recording their 24th win on the trot in the state dating back to 2017. Now back on the top of the table, their next big test awaits four days after Origin II when they take on the Roosters at the SCG.

Origin roll call

All eyes from an Origin perspective were on the Storm’s five representatives in the Maroons and Blues team. Queensland quartet of Harry Grant, Christian Welch, Cameron Munster and Felise Kaufusi all appeared to come through the game unscathed, as did Blues winger Addo-Carr. Tigers and Maroons forward Joe Ofahengaue didn’t see much action. Welch and Grant were both used off the bench by Craig Bellamy while Munster guided the Storm around with aplomb in his best game since returning from a foot injury in Origin I.

