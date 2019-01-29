Menu
Jockey Hugh Bowman rides champion racehorse Winx during trackwork at Rosehill Gardens in Sydney, Tuesday, January 15, 2019. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING
Horses

‘Perfect’ trial for Winx ahead of Apollo

by Matt Jones
29th Jan 2019 8:35 AM

Winx's second and final lead-up trial at Rosehill on Tuesday morning only confirmed that bad luck was her biggest threat ahead of her final ever campaign.

The Chris Waller-trained champion, who is on a 29-race winning streak, finished third behind Spright and Cool Passion in her 1000m heat but she was under a very strong hold by Hugh Bowman.

All the champion qualities were still there ahead of her first-up run at Randwick in the Group 2 Apollo Stakes (1400m) on February 16.

"I was very happy with it and I wasn't surprised to see Hugh so happy too. She's the ultimate professional who knows when to turn it on at race day," Waller said.

"It was perfect for my eyes and I'm looking forward to her first-up start."

apollo stakes rosehill winx
