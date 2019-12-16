Nob Creek Pottery – a local institution

STEVE Bishopric and Suzie McBurnie would like to invite locals and visitors to experience Byfield and their unique pottery gallery as they celebrate 40 years providing their services for the Capricorn Coast.

In 1979 Steve Bishopric purchased his property in Byfield and started producing pots of high quality and he continues to do so today, 40 years on.

Steve said Byfield has changed significantly over the years with more young people settling in the area leading to the growth of the local Byfield State School.

“Road access is significantly better now than in 1979 when I came close to losing vehicles down the potholes on the gravel road to Yeppoon,” Steve said.

“The facilities in the state forest and National Park recreational areas have improved providing wonderful camping and day visit destinations for visitors at areas such as Waterpark Creek, Stoney Creek and the Byfield National Park.

“There is now a wide array of accommodation and hospitality options in Byfield with various businesses setting up to take advantage of Byfield’s wonderful natural environment.”

John Martin (Marto) and Genevieve, purchased the land that would become Ferns Hideaway about the same time as Steve purchased the Nob Creek property.

They worked for 10 years to be able to finance this venture which opened around 1989 and has become a favourite destination for many people in the region.

Over the past 40 years, Nob Creek Pottery has grown to be a nationally and internationally recognised gallery.

During this time the gallery has sold not only Steve’s work but that of other potters and scores of Australian crafts people.

Steve said the environment of Byfield has always been a key source of inspiration for him and his work often includes the iconic Byfield Fern as a motif.

“The way I apply this image has changed over the years as I developed new techniques through experimentation,” he said.

“My love of wood firing is still strong. I built Queensland’s first Anagama kiln in 1988 and have produced a large body of work from this amazing kiln over the years.

“The wood fired kiln, nicknamed Horrie the Hippo is featured in a short film made with the help of Hughie Simmons and Ben McBurnie, which visitors can view at the gallery.

“This film “Embers in the Rainforest” explains the process of firing the Anagama kiln. As well as the wood fired kilns, my partner Sue McBurnie and I, fire gas and electric kilns which results in a huge variety of pottery in the gallery.

“We often collaborate on pieces, but Sue also produces her own hand-built platters, sculptures and tiles.”

The couple’s Christmas Exhibition at Nob Creek Pottery continues the tradition of offering new and exciting work to the public each holiday period.

There is a wide range of beautiful hand made products available as well as pottery. Jewellery, silk, hot glass and brass are also on display.

The gallery is open daily throughout the school holidays from 10am-4pm and is only closed on Christmas Day. You can find Nob Creek Pottery in the Byfield Forest just half an hour’s drive north of Yeppoon. Just follow the signs.