Nogoa Red Claws cap great year with under-15 title

CHAMPION EFFORT: The Nogoa Red Claws under-15 players celebrate after capping another dominant season with a convincing grand final win at Rugby Park on Saturday.

CHAMPION EFFORT: The Nogoa Red Claws under-15 players celebrate after capping another dominant season with a convincing grand final win at Rugby Park on Saturday. CONTRIBUTED

RUGBY UNION: The Nogoa Red Claws did not concede a point in the semi or grand final as they claimed the Rugby Capricornia under-15 title in emphatic fashion on Saturday.

Nogoa cruised to victory over a combined Brothers/ Frenchville side in the semi-final before putting 40 unanswered points on a valiant Capricorn Coast in the decider.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Nogoa were denied the double after their under-13 team was beaten 34-17 by the Gladstone Goats, who became the first junior team to win a grand final trophy for the club.

Nogoa under-15 coach Papa Hartley said the win was a fitting reward for his team, which had been a model of consistency in 2018.

"This has been another good year,” he said.

"We played in the winter comp earlier this year, going through undefeated there as well.

"We've got a nucleus of players that have been together for the last five years and the players who have come in have really complemented them.”

Hartley said his troops were primed for the final after a solid hit-out in the semi.

"The final against Cap Coast was a good game of rugby, despite the scoreline,” he said.

"But our boys ran on to the field ready to play finals rugby.

"They played extremely well. They were very clinical and they stuck to their structures.

"They really were impressive and across the board the whole team played well.”

Harley said that Nogoa's inside centre Coby Williamson was a very deserving Player of the Final.

"Captain Noah Hartley had a solid game at hooker, and our halves Braydon O'Sullivan and Brody Stallman played extremely well, guiding the team around the park.”