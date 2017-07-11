Noise warning as 'battle group' aircraft fly into Rocky

THE Townsville based helicopter battle group 'Pegasus' is on route to take part in the major warfare exercise Talisman Saber 2017 in Shoalwater Bay.

An assembly of twenty-four rotary wing aircraft are a part of a combined effort from the Australian, US and New Zealand Air Force Brigades departing this morning.

The Australian Defence Force advises that residents between Townsville and Rockhampton will experience some aircraft noise throughout the day.

The convoy aim to minimise aircraft noise in residential areas where possible and should be completed by nightfall.