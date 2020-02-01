Nola has hospital fees waived

New intern Rochelle will be welcomed ay Capricorn Coast Hospital

An ELDERLY Capricorn Coast couple can breathe a sigh of relief their fight to have their hospital fees waived has ended in good news.

Nola Neilsen was hospital- bound after having her knee replacements removed due to infection.

Nola was admitted to the Capricorn Hospital on October 20, 2019.

In early January, she and her husband Noel were told she was a “non-acute patient” and would be required to pay $61.80 a night if they wanted to stay in the hospital.

At the time they were facing more than $5000 in hospital accommodation fees as it was going to be three months before she could have her knee replacements put back in.

The hospital was within its rights to charge the fee.

According to Commonwealth legislation, any patient who remains in hospital for more than 35 days and is not the subject of an Acute Care Certificate may be assigned as a ‘Nursing Home Type Patient’.

However, being unable to walk and Noel claiming he was not fit to care for her at home – the pair felt she should never have been labelled a non-acute patient.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga agreed and made haste in advocating for the elderly couple, penning a letter to health Minister Steven Miles asking that their fees be waived.

“I understand the hospital can apply a charge, set by the Commonwealth Government, for long stay patients who don’t require acute care, however, in Mrs Neilsen’s circumstances that seems unreasonable,” Ms Lauga wrote.

“Minister, I am seeking an urgent review of Mrs Neilsen’s case with a view to have these fees waived. I look forward to hearing from you as soon as possible.”

After a tense two week wait, Minister Miles responded.

“I appreciate you taking the time to pass on Mrs Neilsen’s concerns that she will be charged for her stay at the Capricorn Hospital,” he wrote.

“I am pleased to advise that Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service will waive Mrs Neilsen’s fee as a long-stay patient who no longer requires acute hospital treatment.

“Thank you again for your advocacy on behalf of Mrs Neilsen and I wish her a speedy recovery.”

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles speaks to media after a meeting with the Queensland Disaster Management Committee in Brisbane, Thursday, January 30, 2020. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

Mr Neilsen said it was “real good news”.

“That means she can stay in the safest place for her,” he said.

Mrs Nelisen still has two months in the Capricorn Hospital until she will have her knee replacements put back in.