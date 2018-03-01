Nominate now: CQ locals needed for electricity bill workshop

POWER PRICES: Labor's Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Minister for Natural Resources Anthony Lynham and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke are talking up their plan to lower Queensland's power bills.

POWER PRICES: Labor's Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Minister for Natural Resources Anthony Lynham and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke are talking up their plan to lower Queensland's power bills. Chris Ison ROK240118crookwood1

IN AN era of ever rising power prices, it's welcome news that CQ households could see $35, and small businesses $110, shaved off their bills.

In areas of Regional Queensland where Ergon Energy was the only electricity provider, the Queensland Competition Authority (QCA) was the price regulator with the power to set notified power prices.

Under a new draft determination released by the QCA yesterday for Regional Queensland's suggested electricity prices in 2018-19, prices were flagged to drop by 2.3 per cent for homes and up to 4.3 per cent for businesses.

In dollar terms, this translates to regional households having an average of $35 drop in their annual power bill and regional small businesses seeing an average reduction of $110.

BILL FRUSTRATION: Last year, Sarah Lowcock's power bill sparks call for more choices in Central Queensland.

Keppel and Rockhampton energy consumers were encouraged to provide their input to influence the QCA's final decision on the price of power with a workshop set to be held in Rockhampton next month before submissions close on April 9.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke strongly encourage residents of Central Queensland to lodge their submissions.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke Contributed

"It is anticipated the workshop will be held on March 15, in Rockhampton and there would need to be a minimum audience of 10-15 residents for the workshop to proceed so go on line and nominate your interest to attend.”

The Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga said she encouraged Queenslanders to engage with the QCA to help curb electricity prices.

"This is a result of the Palaszczuk Government's intervention in 2015 directing Energex and Ergon Energy not to challenge the Australian Energy Regulator's decision, resulting in real savings for regional Queenslanders,” Mrs Lauga said.

LOCAL MEMBERS: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke are urging CQ residents to share their thoughts on power prices. Leighton Smith

Mrs Lauga said the government's $2 billion Affordable Energy Plan continued to provide cost of living relief.

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham said his government had made a pledge to Queenslanders that we would keep power bills below inflation over the next two years, and this latest determination confirms that we were ahead of the game.

He attributed the price drop decreased network charges, as well as reduced wholesale energy costs.

"The QCA has also confirmed the Government's direction to Stanwell Corporation to adjust its bidding behaviour has also reduced wholesale electricity prices,” Dr Lynham said.

He said the government were using other strategies to lower power bills including the EasyPay Rewards of $75 for regional households, $120 for regional small businesses if they adopt Ergon Energy's monthly direct debit billing and Queenslanders were set to receive a $50 rebate on their annual bill as a dividend from their continuing ownership of our electricity businesses.

Minister for Natural Resources Anthony Lynham at a January press conference in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK240118crookwood3

Dr Lynham said Central Queensland households will start seeing a $50 rebate on their power bill from the second quarter of 2018.

"Central Queenslanders don't have to do anything to receive this rebate - it will just automatically be taken off their power bill,” he said.

"We have been able to achieve this because those businesses remain publicly-owned.”

To provide your feedback on the QCA's draft determination visit www.qca.org.au/submissions

Submissions close on April 9 with a final pricing determination released on May 31.