Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Sunshine Coast Daily has joined forces with 92.7 Mix FM’s breakfast announcers Caroline Hutchinson and Mark Darin to find the best service on the Sunshine Coast.
The Sunshine Coast Daily has joined forces with 92.7 Mix FM’s breakfast announcers Caroline Hutchinson and Mark Darin to find the best service on the Sunshine Coast.
News

NOMINATE NOW: Say thanks to Coast’s best service

19th Apr 2021 5:00 AM

Ever had your car serviced for free because there was nothing wrong with it or a hairdresser slide you in last minute because you urgently needed a new do?

The Sunshine Coast Daily together with 92.7 Mix FM's breakfast announcers Mark Darin and Caroline Hutchinson is on a quest to find the best service on the Sunshine Coast.

DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

'He was so important': Kind brother mourned by loved ones

The Gold Star award celebrates any kind of service - from hairdressers and baristas to check-out staff and mechanics - no service is off limit.

92.1 Mix FM and the Sunshine Coast Daily will announce a winner each Friday right through May.

A Gold Star Awards winner will also receive a $100 voucher for a Sunshine Coast restaurant.

Simply fill out the form below and nominate someone today.

More Stories

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS: Don’t let coal mine spoil precious Yeppoon

        Premium Content LETTERS: Don’t let coal mine spoil precious Yeppoon

        News Letters to the Editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.

        New burger bar to open at Emu Park

        Premium Content New burger bar to open at Emu Park

        News The owner says the new restaurant will bring night life to the small coastal town...

        CQ landlords reap high rental yields

        Premium Content CQ landlords reap high rental yields

        News A South Burnett town and plenty of Central Queensland locations have generated some...

        BREAKING: Caravan rolls on Bruce Highway near Rocky

        Premium Content BREAKING: Caravan rolls on Bruce Highway near Rocky

        News Police are on the scene of a caravan rollover on the Bruce Highway outside of...