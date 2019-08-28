Menu
BEST PUB POLL: Berserker Tavern duty manager Jaime Durery hopes plenty of locals will nominate his pub in The Morning Bulletin's poll for CQ's favourite watering hole. Leighton Smith
News

NOMINATE NOW: Where is CQ's favourite watering hole?

Leighton Smith
by
28th Aug 2019 2:32 PM
LIVING and working in Central Queensland can raise an immense thirst locals are prone to quenching at their favourite drinking establishment.

To answer the age old question of 'What is CQ's favourite watering hole?' The Morning Bulletin is currently gathering pub nominations on social media.

The bragging rights and prestige that comes with being declared the region's favourite was anticipated to generate fierce competition between beverage suppliers over the next week.

Since nominations opened in the morning yesterday, over a hundred nominations have poured in from punters as pubs mobilise their loyal supporter base.

Nominations will be narrowed down to a list of finalists on Friday to be voted on in a poll.

The Bully plans to stop by and profile the region's top three alcohol purveyors for "research purposes", tapping into their secrets of success.

To nominate your favourite location to blow the froth off a cold one, comment in the Facebook nomination thread www.facebook.com/themorningbulletin/posts/2436638663049346:0 or email: leighton.smith@capnews.com.au

favourite pub favourite watering hole tmbbusiness
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

