Nomination shines a light on 30-year fight for recognition

ROCKHAMPTON woman Joanne Warkill’s 30 years of tireless work for the Aboriginal and Australian South Sea Islander communities has been recognised.

The 57-year-old is a nominee for the Australia Pacific LNG Community Hero Award at the 2019 Queensland Community Achievement Awards.

The award acknowledges those who make a significant local contribution in Queensland.

Joanne Warkill was presented as a Nominee in the Australia Pacific LNG Community Hero Award by The Hon Coralee O'Rourke MP, Minister for Communities and Minister for Disability Services and Seniors at the Community Achievement Awards.

Mrs Warkill has worked for more than 30 years in Aboriginal and Australian South Sea Islander communities, organising cultural and educational workshops and fighting for further recognition of her people.

She has served on numerous committees and is on the newly formed Queensland United Australian South Sea Islander Council state body as interim secretary.

She is also acting assistant secretary for Australian South Sea Islander United Council Independent Rockhampton and District and membership communications co-ordinator for Bridging Health. She is also treasurer of the Rock Covenant Love Ministries committee.

Mrs Warkill also works as a local co-ordinator at Indigenous Workstars, is an active member of Joskeleigh Community Association and supports South Sea Islander organisation ASSIMI. She also supports the Kanaka Proud Cup Committee via the planning of matches between Mackay and Rockhampton ASSI teams.

She said most of her activities and work was voluntary, from working on a radio program, to lobbying the government.

“We gained recognition back in 1994, but we are still fighting for issues we face day to day,” she said.

“We are still fighting to try and resolve the issues and get some answers, even though we are classified as a separate cultural identity, we still have barriers we face, such as equal employment opportunities and health assistance.”

Mrs Warkill had made a significant contribution to the community by organising cultural and educational workshops to wider organisations in communities across the state.

“I have managed a youth dance group educating Australian South Sea Islander history and cultural aspects to the wider communities in Queensland,” she said.

“I have taught staff in government agencies about our culture and history and have fought for further recognition for our people.

“I have also volunteered in assisting Bridging Health in providing health clinics and education workshops to our people in Vanuatu.

“There have been many barriers along the way, like some people being disrespectful because they did not know of our culture and history some people still do not know. Funding has also been a big barrier for us.”

Mrs Warkill’s volunteering duties started when her late father Warren Leo (OAM) was President of Rockhampton All Blacks Sports Club.

“I assisted Dad with holding raffles and he taught me how to be more respectful and how to handle monies and what presidents expect from their committee members,” she said.

“He was a great teacher and leader that fought for things that didn’t seem right.

“I was nicknamed Little Miss All Blacks from one of Dad’s friends and am now a life member of the club.

“There my love for community work grew I couldn’t get enough of helping organisations.”

To this day, Mrs Warkill continues to follow in her father’s footsteps, who led the fight for the recognition Australian South Sea Islanders received in 1994.

She said her passion came from helping her parents in the fight all those years ago.

“We were blackbirded from Vanuatu more than 100 ago and you would think by now things would have changed for us for the better, but we still have to fight,” she said.

It was a big surprise for Mrs Warkill when she heard she was a nominee for the Australia Pacific LNG Community Hero Award.

“It was a lovely surprise and I was very excited,” she said.

“I know I have done a lot of hard work over the past 30 years and I thought it was lovely just to be acknowledged for the award.

“I thank my God for the blessings I have received.”

She said the acknowledgment from the nomination had given her more encouragement to keep motivated, “to keep fighting the fight”.

“It gives you more motivation and encouragement when you receive something like that. It lifts you up,” she said.

“You’re not doing it for yourself, you’re doing it for the community, to help your people.”

Mrs Warkill said she planned to fight for her people for many more years.

“I am still on the state committee, so we will be fighting the fight statewide,” she said.

“I am also still involved with organisations here in Rockhampton and will continue to do whatever I can to assist and keep the culture alive.

“We just have to keep going and doing as much as we can.”