NOMINATIONS OPEN: Search begins for CQ school stars

Queensland’s Minister for Education has urged Central Queenslanders to nominate a star in their school’s community.

Grace Grace said nominations opened Monday for the annual Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools, recognising the educators and schools making an inspirational difference in their students’ lives.

“This annual program has been recognising and rewarding state schools for more than 21 years for their efforts in significantly improving student learning outcomes,” Ms Grace said.

“As Education Minister I have seen some amazing entrants and winners over the years and I look forward to seeing more examples of excellent teaching and leadership practices in 2021.”

The 10 award categories showcase a wide range of excellence in teaching practice from the earliest years through to senior levels.

Award-winning teachers, principals, leadership teams and school communities will share in $314,000 worth of grants to support innovation.

The categories are:

The Network 10 Showcase Award for Excellence in the Early and Primary Years

The QSuper Showcase Award for Excellence in the Secondary Years

The CQUniversity Australia Showcase Award for Excellence in Inclusive Education

The RemServ Showcase Award for Excellence in Parent and Community Engagement

The Education Queensland International Showcase Award for Excellence in Global Engagement

The Queensland Teachers’ Union Showcase Award for Excellence in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Education

The Teachers Mutual Bank Showcase Award for Excellence in Rural and Remote Education

The TUH Health Fund Showcase Award for Excellence in Teaching

The Griffith University Jack Pizzey Award for Excellence in School Leadership

The Bevan Brennan Every Child Needs a Champion Award.

Nominations close on 7 May.

Regional award winners will be announced in June, state finalists in August, and overall state winners on World Teachers’ Day on October 29.

Information and submission guidelines are available HERE.