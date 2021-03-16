Nominations shock as Oscars goes rogue

The most unworthy Oscar winning films in history

It was a history-making year for the Oscars with two women competing in the Best Director category.

But before it got to the directing category, those watching the nominations live stream were shocked to see Judas and the Black Messiah star Lakeith Stanfield show up in the Best Supporting Actor category.

It's not that Stanfield's nervy and intense performance as a FBI informant who betrayed Black Panther leader Fred Hampton wasn't deserving, it was that his role was arguably a lead, and he had been submitted by Warner Bros. in the Lead Actor category.

The last time Academy voters went rogue and nominated an actor in a category they didn't campaign for was Kate Winslet for The Reader in 2008, who had originally been submitted in Supporting Actress but was placed in Lead Actress by the Academy voters. In that instance, Winslet was indeed the lead actor in her film.

Sometimes studios place actors in a different category if they think there's a better chance they'll win there or if they don't want to pit two or more co-stars with generally equal screentime against each other.

It's more likely that lead actors are entered in the supporting races rather than the other way around. The industry nickname for the practice is "category fraud".

Stanfield's inclusion in the Best Supporting Actor race is slightly awkward as Judas co-star and presumptive frontrunner Daniel Kaluuya is also nominated.

Lakeith Stanfield in Judas and the Black Messiah.

But the real history making moment was reserved for Best Director when Nomadland director Chloe Zhao and Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell were nominated against David Fincher for his film Mank, Lee Isaac Chung for Minari and Thomas Vinterberg for Another Round.

As momentous as the milestone of two female directors is, it also highlighted how deficit the Oscars voting body has been in its 93-year history in recognising female filmmakers.

Zhao and Fennell are only the sixth and seventh woman to ever be nominated in Best Director. The other five were Lina Wertmuller, Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Kathryn Bigelow and Greta Gerwig. Bigelow is the only one to have won, for The Hurt Locker.

Chinese director Zhao is the first culturally diverse woman to be nominated in Best Director.

Zhao and Fennell are both multiple nominees this year with the women also picking up nods as producers and screenwriters of their respective films while Zhao has a fourth nomination in the editing category.

They are the only Best Director nominees who also produced their Best Picture nominated films.

Zhao and Fennell were widely tipped to be Best Director nominees this year while the surprise entrant in the category was actually Danish filmmaker Vinterberg, who pushed out expected nominee The Trial of the Chicago 7's Aaron Sorkin.

Sorkin, who is better known as a writer before moving into directing as well, was nominated in Original Screenplay while Chicago 7 nabbed a Best Picture nod among its six nominations.

Black-and-white Netflix film Mank is leading the pack with 10 nominations, including for Best Picture, actor Gary Oldman and supporting actress for Amanda Seyfried. However, it missed out on an original screenplay nod for Fincher's father Jack Fincher.

Behind Mank in the nomination stakes with six nods each are Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal, The Father and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Promising Young Woman and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom both had five nominations each.

Stanfield and Kaluuya are among a raft of non-white acting nominees this year after a recent push to diversify the Oscars voting body to include more female, diverse and international members in response to successive years of Oscars So White backlash.

Nine of the 20 acting nominations this year are performers from culturally diverse backgrounds including Riz Ahmed, Steven Yeun and Chadwick Boseman in Best Actor, Viola Davis and Andra Day in Best Actress, Stanfield, Kaluuya and Leslie Odom Jr. in Best Supporting Actor and Yuh-jung Youn in Best Supporting Actress.

In other historical firsts, Yeun's nomination makes him the first Asian-American actor in the Lead Actor category while Ahmed is the first Muslim man to compete for Lead Actor. Ahmed previously became the first Muslim to win a lead acting category at the Emmys in 2017 for his work in The Night Of.

The most notable snub was the near-shut out of Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods which was considered a strong Oscars contenders when it was released in mid-2020, especially for actor Delroy Lindo. Da 5 Bloods only managed a Best Score nomination.

The Oscars ceremony will be on Monday, April 26, Australian time.

BEST PICTURE

The Father

Mank

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Minari

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

Nomadland

BEST DIRECTOR

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round.

BEST ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

BEST ACTRESS

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Mank picked up 20 nominations, including best supporting actress for Amanda Seyfried. Picture: Netflix

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya,Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odum Jr, One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Might in Miami

White Tiger

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

Minari

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Another Round - Denmark

Collective - Romania

Quo Vadis, Aida? - Bosnia and Herzegovina

Better Days - Hong Kong

The Man Who Sold His Skin - Tunisia

Daniel Kaluuya in Judas and the Black Messiah.

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY:

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST FILM EDITING

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

BEST SOUND

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Judas and the Black Messiah

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga

The Life Ahead

One Night in Miami

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes People

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Originally published as Nominations shock as Oscars goes rogue