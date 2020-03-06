Nominations up for weekend’s CQ Championships

IN THE HUNT: Rocky City’s Taryn Roberts will be one of the top contenders at this weekend’s CQ Championships in Rockhampton.

SWIMMING: Taryn Roberts will be a good chance of landing a share of the $2000 CQ Allcomers prize pool this weekend, according to CQ Swimming Association president Michael Borg.

The 13-year-old is one of 50 swimmers from Rocky City who will contest the Central Queensland Regional Championships in Rockhampton.

The meet has attracted 340 swimmers, from 18 teams, who will compete in age groups from seven years and under through to 17 years and over.

The action starts at 6pm today with the 800m and 1500m races and continues from 8am Saturday and 9am Sunday.

Borg said nominations were up about 10 per cent on last year, with a huge spike in entries in the 200m individual medley across all age groups.

He said the blue ribbon event, the 100m freestyle, was always highly competitive as well.

Swimmers also had the chance to pocket some cash, with $2000 to be shared between those who broke CQ records.

“Every club has swimmers who potentially will set records,” he said.

“If Taryn Roberts carries her current form into the meet, she should certainly knock some off.”

Borg said the CQ Championships marked the end of the race season locally.

Competing teams

Caribeae, Rocky City, Gladstone, Gladstone South, Emu Park, Yeppoon Sharks, Boyne/Tannum, Emerald, Biloela, CQ Aquajets, Springsure, Longreach, Moura, Barcaldine, Blackwater, Moranbah Highlanders, Middlemount Community, Blackall