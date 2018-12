Ambulance outside the Emergency entrance to Rockhampton Hospital. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Ambulance outside the Emergency entrance to Rockhampton Hospital. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK070514chospital1

11.50am: POLICE are responding to a report of a patient being "non-compliant'' at the Rockhampton Hospital.

Two police units are heading to the high dependency unit at the hospital where a patient was described as not co-operating with staff or security officers and "unable to be handled”.

The patient, who is a large man, is known to police.

More to follow