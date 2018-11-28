Non-resident workers at a five year high

Non-resident workers in the resources industry in Mackay have reached a five year high according to new Treasury data.

THE number of non-resident workers in Bowen Basin mines has reached a five-year high, with more than 18,400 people now flying or driving to work.

Data released by the Queensland Treasury this month reveals the number of fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) or drive-in, drive-out (DIDO) employees in the region's resources industries had ballooned by 22 per cent compared to 2017.

For the past two years Isaac, Whitsunday, Central Highlands and Banana regional councils have all experienced significant increases in non-resident workers, with a total of nearly 5000 additional FIFO and DIDO workers compared to July 2016.

The biggest increase was seen in Bowen and Collinsville, where the non-resident population increase by 130 per cent, to 1140.

Nearly two-thirds of the region's FIFO and DIDO workers are in the Isaac region, where the total is 12,075.

While the figures do not distinguish between DIDO and FIFO workers, Mackay Chamber of Commerce treasurer and Sharp's Heavy Equipment chief financial officer Simon Vigliante said companies were currently employing FIFO workers to meet skill demands in the mining industry.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker suggested the rising levels of FIFO workers may have positive implications.

While she said the rise in FIFO workers was "concerning”, she added that "history certainly does show us in our region that people do come to the Isaac region by way of opportunity, and many of those people find a reason to stay.”

Cr Baker said if non-resident workers were given a genuine opportunity to settle locally they would contribute to the region's long-term sustainability and population growth.

Mr Vigliante said FIFO workers played a necessary but problematic role in the mining industry.

While FIFO workers were critical to industry's productivity, he said mining companies were not currently meeting their "obligation to fulfil their social licence and give back to the community” by hiring locally.

"A mining community that solely revolves around mining camps doesn't tend to have a culture - a family friendly culture - and doesn't really benefit anyone in the geographic region,” he said.

Mr Vigliante said there was a lack of incentives for mining companies to hire locals, saying "it's easier for them just to charter a plane from Brisbane whereas the incentive should be that they help build the community”.

This year's FIFO population has not reached the 2012 peak of 25,000 in the Bowen Basin.